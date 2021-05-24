Six people were recently arrested for methamphetamine after investigators issued a search warrant at a Jackson County residence.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office criminal investigation division received information about drug activity at a residence on Gilbert Rd. in Jefferson. Investigators served a search warrant at the location on May 21, locating multiple people and meth.
Among those arrested were:
- Camden Daniel Housley, 22, of Hoschton — two counts of violation of probation (felony) and possession of methamphetamine.
- Madison Leigh Colier, 25, of Braselton — possession of methamphetamine.
- Jennifer Heather Mercer, 37, of Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine.
- Ashley Vera Dee Miller, 33, of Commerce — violation of probation and hold out of Oconee County for failure to appear.
- Winfred Russell Jordan, 37, of Jefferson — violation of probation (felony) and holds out of Banks and Barrow counties.
- Dustin Allen Patrick, 34, of Commerce — failure to appear out of Hall County.
