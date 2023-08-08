A skid steer loader valued at $70,000 was reportedly stolen from a Hwy. 211 construction site in Braselton and later recovered.
According to a report filed by Braselton police, the stolen machinery was tracked to a location just outside Braselton’s town limit in Barrow County, where Barrow County deputies found it.
The deputies reportedly said the area where it was recovered has a high criminal and gang activity rate.
Barrow County authorities were unable to locate any suspects.
Other incidents reported to Braselton police included:
•harassment on Liberty Park Dr. where a woman said her family, which is renting a house, was targeted in a subdivision Facebook post about renters and the need for speed humps to be installed. The post reportedly occurred after the woman’s daughter was involved in a dispute with a resident about her speeding. The woman said the post made her feel “threatened for her family’s peace” and that they were being bullied.
•information on Reisling Dr. where two brothers reportedly got into a physical altercation after one insisted the other clean a kitchen sink.
•juvenile complaint on Sienna Valley Dr. where a woman said she believed her grandson, who is staying with her, purchased drugs because he was acting differently.
•battery and terroristic threats and actions where a woman said her boyfriend punched her in the eye, pulled her hair and dragged her up a set of stairs while she dropped off some of his belongings. The woman reportedly had redness around her eye and face. According to the incident report, she also had a redness around her neck, which the woman said was from an attack by her boyfriend the previous evening. She also showed an officer texts from her boyfriend saying he would hurt and kill her. Her boyfriend was not on the scene during the investigation, but the officer obtained warrants for his arrest.
•hit-and-run on Gatewood Ln. where a woman said her fiancé ran from an accident scene on foot. She said she drove to the location to escape from him, but he followed her in his vehicle. According to the woman, her fiancé had been drinking. She said he then drove off angrily from the location and wrecked his vehicle. The woman said he had fled the scene when she approached the vehicle. Warrants will reportedly be obtained for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to maintain lane.
Recent arrests reported by Braselton police included:
•Drew James Ivey, 36, 534 Widgeon Way, Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding. Ivey was arrested after reportedly failing a field sobriety test during a traffic stop for speeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.