A South Carolina man was recently arrested after fleeing from authorities.
Stephon Larinzo Nelson, 21, 107 Wheatfield Dr., Greenwood, S.C., faces a multitude of charges including aggravated assault; speeding; fleeing or attempting to elude; use of a license plate for the purpose of concealing; reckless driving; and driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Braselton Police Department officers attempted to stop Nelson for speeding (around 100-miles-per-hour in a 60-mph zone on I-85). Nelson, who had multiple passengers in the car, fled and weaved in between semi-trucks without signalling.
He reportedly tried to come across his lane of travel into the officer's patrol car, "using his vehicle as a weapon that could cause grave bodily harm."
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office was called to assist and Nelson reportedly rammed one of their units. He tried to take an exit off the interstate, but crashed the vehicle, jumped out and ran on foot.
He was ultimately apprehended.
The passengers said they'd begged Nelson to stop. None of them were injured.
WOMAN CHARGED FOR DUI, ENDANGERING CHILD
In another incident, a South Carolina woman was charged for endangering a child while driving under the influence.
Tiffany Miller, 33, 5 Brooks Rd., Mauldin, S.C., faces charged of DUI-endangering a child; failure to maintain lane; and driving without a license on her person. Miller was stopped for failing to maintain lane. Officers smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle and she was arrested after a field sobriety test. She also reportedly had a 3-year-old in the vehicle. Officers organized a ride for the passenger(s).
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•domestic disturbance on Noble Vines Dr. where a man and a woman argued when the man was attempting to pick someone up from the residence. The woman reportedly tried to get inside the vehicle, so the man drove off. The woman said he ran over her foot, but refused to be transported to the hospital.
•drug investigation on I-85 South where officers stopped a vehicle for speeding and they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, officers found the substance, along with multiple gift cards, plastic baggies, scales, a pistol and a large amount of cash. Three people were cited.
•theft on Village Way where synthetic stone was taken.
•miscellaneous on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman said a man took her keys. When she confronted him as he approached her vehicle, the man said another woman had lost her keys and he was trying to help her. He ultimately returned the keys and left the area.
•criminal trespass on New Liberty Way where a woman reported her son acted violently. He reportedly stabbed a kitchen wall with a large knife, punched a hole in another wall and threw a water bottle against the wall, breaking it in the process.
•information on Derby Ln. where a woman received a wallet in the mail.
•identity theft on Franklin St. where a man reported his bank card was used at a store.
•miscellaneous report on Piedmont Ave. where a woman reported phone and internet lines were draped across her yard and driveway.
•identity theft on Kilchis Falls Way where a man reported someone used his bank card to make a purchase.
•domestic disturbance on Northern Oak Dr. where a couple had an argument about speaking to other people.
•drug investigation on I-85 North where officers stopped a vehicle that had a broken headlight. They smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and cited the driver after officers found the substance.
•fraud on Olney Falls Dr. where a woman reported a former tenant cashed a check that had already been deposited.
•theft on Spout Springs Rd. where a man reported two guns were missing. He suspected someone may have entered his vehicle and taken the guns.
•drug investigation on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for speeding and smelled marijuana in the vehicle. The driver was cited after officers found the substance and a grinder.
