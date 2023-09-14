A Buford man was arrested by Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) investigators after they found evidence he was in possession of multiple images of child pornography and had shared at least one of the images, according to a press release from the HCSO.
Seth Daniel Marx, 20, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 12, and charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He remains in the Hall County Jail with no bond.
