Human remains discovered in the Flowery Branch area on Dec. 12 are those of a missing Flowery Branch man.
Personnel at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab identified the skeletal remains as Johnny Edgar Vickers. Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators have notified Vickers’ family.
On April 9, 2018, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting Vickers’ disappearance. An immediate family member of Vickers, 42, when he was last seen, told deputies that Vickers had been missing since March 5, 2018.
During the ensuing investigation, detectives followed several leads in the case but found no sign of Vickers.
Because of the condition of the remains, the crime lab was unable to determine the cause of death.
Investigators found no indication of foul play in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.