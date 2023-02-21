N1805P37004C.TIF

An Audi reported as stolen was found in the back of a residence on Pocket Rd. with damage sustained in multiple places.

According to a report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the property owner said she didn’t know the stolen vehicle had been left at her residence. She said a man who typically comes to the property told her he needed a ride to an auto shop to buy a battery for the vehicle. She said she believed the car belonged to the man.

