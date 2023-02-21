An Audi reported as stolen was found in the back of a residence on Pocket Rd. with damage sustained in multiple places.
According to a report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the property owner said she didn’t know the stolen vehicle had been left at her residence. She said a man who typically comes to the property told her he needed a ride to an auto shop to buy a battery for the vehicle. She said she believed the car belonged to the man.
The vehicle was reported stolen from a business on Lewis Braselton Blvd earlier in the day. Nathan Manca-Wells was arrested for the alleged theft after reportedly being seen leaving the property in the vehicle.
Multiple vehicles were reportedly entered at the location and adjacent businesses. One vehicle owner said light bulbs were stolen from his car. Another said a jump box was taken.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•damage to property on Wehunt Rd. where a driver reportedly struck and damaged a Windstream line box when he swerved to miss hitting a deer.
•simple battery on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man said his son knocked him out under their carport during an argument over a chainsaw. He said he is “very particular about his chainsaw” and confronted his son for putting the wrong blade on it. He said his son jumped him with a punch to his face and he couldn’t remember anything after being struck. The man reportedly sustained a slight bruise on his face and a cut on his mouth. He said he wanted to press charges against his son.
•dispute on Jefferson St. where a man refused to pay a roofer because he was displeased with the work.
•criminal trespass on Shirley Ct. where a woman’s boyfriend reportedly threw items around her home while drinking.
•runaway juvenile on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a man said his juvenile grandson ran away sometime after he went to bed. The juvenile’s brother reportedly said the boyfriend of a female in Winder picked the youth up at some point overnight.
•juvenile issue on Jacob Dr. where a teenager reportedly threatened to assault her guardians to get out of their house. The juvenile had reportedly threatened to hurt herself in the past.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman and her brother-in-law argued over a set of car keys.
•dispute on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a woman said she wanted her grandson’s girlfriend barred from her property.
•information on Laurel Cove Dr. where a woman reported a vehicle speeding through her neighborhood.
•missing person on Morris Creek Rd. where a man said he could not find his juvenile daughter. She was found later near her home, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Mead Ct. where a woman said grass in her backyard was burned. She said no one knew how the fire started or how it was put out.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a pizza restaurant manager said a customer yelled and cursed at her after being told she was too busy to speak with him. The customer reportedly refused to leave after being asked to but did after the manager called 911.
•damage to property on Hwy. 332 where a woman said someone drove a vehicle into her yard and struck a tree. She said the motorist then drove out of her yard. The driver later called law enforcement to report the accident.
