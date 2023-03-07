N1705P50005C.TIF

Dump trucks recently reported stolen from two construction sites in West Jackson were each found at the opposite site.

According to a report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), an off-road dump truck stolen from John Randolph Rd. was found flipped on its side at a Tom White Rd. location. The truck stolen from the Tom White Rd. site was located at the John Randolph Rd. site. A man from the John Randolph Rd. construction site said one of his other dump trucks also sustained damage.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.