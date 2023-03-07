Dump trucks recently reported stolen from two construction sites in West Jackson were each found at the opposite site.
According to a report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), an off-road dump truck stolen from John Randolph Rd. was found flipped on its side at a Tom White Rd. location. The truck stolen from the Tom White Rd. site was located at the John Randolph Rd. site. A man from the John Randolph Rd. construction site said one of his other dump trucks also sustained damage.
In a related incident, several mailboxes along Hwy. 124 were damaged. A man said his security cameras captured footage of a dump truck damaging his mailbox.
Contractors working on the west side of Jackson County have offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who have damaged or stolen equipment from multiple job sites over the past four months. The incidents involving the dump trucks were cited by the contractors when they announced the reward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact either the Jackson County Sheriff's Office or the Braselton Police Department.
Juveniles damage multiple vehicles with water bottles
Three juveniles were sent to Metro Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC) in Atlanta after striking moving vehicles with water bottles and eggs along Hwy. 53.
According to the JCSO, four drivers reported water bottles being thrown out of a moving vehicle, hitting their vehicles. According to the incident report, the bottles severely damaged the hoods of two vehicles and the windshield of another. Two other drivers reported their vehicles being hit by objects thrown out of a vehicle. Barrow County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the juveniles via flock camera, which revealed their vehicle’s tag number. The juveniles said they bought cases of water and eggs and threw them out of the windows at other vehicles. A deputy transported the three juveniles to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for transport to RYDC.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•dispute on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman said her husband damaged her phone and their camper during an argument over him failing to pick her up from work. The man denied breaking the phone and said he removed shelves from the camper due to the roof falling in.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 124 where a woman said a driver backed into her car while leaving a grocery store.
•welfare check where a juvenile said her boyfriend had suicidal thoughts. The juvenile said her boyfriend texted her later, saying he was fine.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a man said the driver of a utility truck struck the rear of his vehicle as he attempted to merge left. He said the driver continued around him without slowing or stopping.
•theft on Parkers Place where siding and crown trim was reportedly stolen. The foreman at the job site said the construction company had previously reported thefts of materials. The company seeks to press charges.
•identity fraud on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a woman said someone used her name and photos on Instagram to scam people out of money. She added that she could no longer access her account.
•identity fraud on Downing St. where a man said someone used his name and social security number to file taxes with the IRS. The man said the IRS sent back his tax return, informing him his taxes were already filed.
•fraud on Olde Wicke Trail where a woman received a bank card from a bank in Tupelo, Mississippi for an account she did not open. She contacted the bank and learned the account had been closed. The bank told her $500 was deposited and later withdrawn from the account.
•animal complaint on Davenport Rd. where a man said a stray dog entered his chicken coop, killed one chicken and injured another.
•welfare check on Hwy. 124 were an older man was transported to the hospital after emergency medical personnel determined his blood pressure was critically low. According to the incident report, the man had appeared confused while walking around.
•criminal trespass on Davenport Rd. where a man reportedly entered a house without permission. The man allegedly opened the door to a restroom occupied by a juvenile. According to the incident report, he later argued with the juvenile after kicking the juvenile’s puppy. The responding deputy was unable to locate the man.
•theft on Rebecca St. where a man said someone stole his truck from his driveway.
•mental subject on New St. where a man who hadn’t taken his medication in three weeks was reportedly “acting crazy.” A deputy transported him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
