A stolen, stripped-down U-Haul truck was recently found on Duncan Creek Rd.
According to a Braselton police report, the vehicle was discovered at an abandoned residence with its wheels missing, the front end disassembled and the interior stripped down.
The vehicle was confirmed as stolen through the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC).
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 211 where a man, possibly experiencing a mental episode, reportedly did not comply with an officer’s commands to show his hands. A pat-down of the man revealed he was unarmed, according to the incident report. The man reportedly did not answer questions, gritted his teeth, stared at the sky and was sweating despite standing in 40-degree temperatures.
•terroristic threats or acts on Zion Church Rd. where a woman said a student threatened her during a reported argument over his cell phone use in class. The student reportedly joked about having a handgun and later allegedly told the woman he would “light her up.” He denied making the comment. A woman, who was on the phone with a school employee during the alleged incident, said she heard the student make the comment. None of the other students reportedly heard the statement. The student was barred from the location, according to the incident report.
•marijuana possession on I-85 (less than one ounce) where a traffic stop led to a motorist being cited after an officer smelled the substance and searched the vehicle.
•marijuana possession (less than one ounce) on I-85 where marijuana, along with a pipe and grinder were reportedly found during a traffic stop. An officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle which led to a search, according to the incident report.
ARRESTS
•Marie Lynnette Gushee, 29, 12206 North Lake Heights Circle, Atlanta — shoplifting, obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Gushee reportedly took a case of bottled waters from a convenience store. Gushee said she “needed the waters to survive.” She reportedly attempted to push past an officer and leave the store when asked for her identification.
•Michael Christopher Prout, 36, 58 Mount Moriah Rd., Auburn — possession of methamphetamine, criminal damage to a business (second degree) and crossing guard lines with weapons and drugs without consent. Prout was detained after reportedly experiencing a mental breakdown and causing damage to an office. Officers found a small green bag of methamphetamine on Prout, according to the arrest report. A baggie of methamphetamine was reportedly found in one of Prout’s socks while he was being booked at the Barrow County Jail.
•Brandon D. Hicks, 22, 3063 Fields Dr., Lithonia — marijuana possession, possession of a weapon during the commission certain crimes, no proof of insurance, improper display of a license plate and possession of drug-related objects. During a traffic stop for a tag violation, an officer reportedly smelled marijuana coming rom Hicks’ vehicle, leading to a search that revealed a cookie bag and two jars containing marijuana, along with a digital scale. An officer also removed a firearm which Hicks said was inside the vehicle.
•Aaliyah Jhane Simien, 24, 3704 Meridian Ln., Douglasville — fugitive warrant. During a traffic stop on I-85, a check of Simien by dispatch reportedly revealed multiple warrants out of Maryland and Pennsylvania for her arrest. The driver of the vehicle had a warrant out of Douglasville, but that agency did not request a hold.
