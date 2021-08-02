A stolen vehicle was left in a yard of a residence on Hwy. 53 last week, according to sheriff’s office reports.
The vehicle, a Honda CRV, was found missing its engine, transmission and other major parts.
The resident of the property said the vehicle had been there for multiple days. He said he discovered it when he returned home from work and thought someone would return to pick it up.
Other incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office include:
•dispute on Ednaville Circle where a woman said she didn’t feel safe around her husband.
•suspicious activity on Meadow Lake Terrace where a woman said a vehicle followed her in her neighborhood.
•civil matter on Hickory Way where a man said his ex-wife’s boyfriend threatened him while attempting to pick up his kids at his ex-wife’s residence. The woman’s boyfriend said he told the man to move his car from the driveway.
•simple battery, battery and cruelty to children on Joy Dr. where a juvenile reportedly assaulted his mother and father in the presence of three other juveniles. The juvenile was transported to Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center.
•agency assist on Independence Ave. where the occupants of a vehicle that backed into another vehicle reportedly fled the scene.
•agency assist, mental patient on Hwy. 124 where a woman reportedly refused to leave the patrol car of a Winder officer who drove her to her home. She also refused to enter her house.
•suspicious activity on Ward Rd. where a man said boxes and bags of trash were illegally dumped on his property.
•criminal damage to property on Old Collins Rd. where the complainant reported a man lying underneath his girlfriend’s vehicle in what appeared to be an attempt to siphon gas. The man fled into the wood when approached, leaving behind a Dremel tool, fishing hat, duffel bag, a gas can, hose and funnel attachment.
•noise complaint on Glen Lake Dr. where four-wheelers were reportedly racing up on the road.
•dispute on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman and her neighbor reportedly got into an argument over stray cats. According to the report, the woman was setting traps to catch stray cats when her neighbor said the traps wouldn’t work because the cats hide under the home. According to the neighbor, this “triggered” the woman, who then called the sheriff’s office.
•noise complaint on Antrim Glen Dr. where a woman said a man was riding his ATV up and down the road, disturbing the neighbors.
•theft on Bill Watkins Rd. where a construction trailer was reported stolen.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 53 where a man said the driver of a tanker truck crossed the double line of the highway and struck his trailer and continued driving.
•damage to property on Ednaville Rd. where a man said a driver struck his mailbox and did not stop. The driver was later located and offered to pay for the damages.
•information on McEver Ln. where a woman said her roommate became intoxicated and set something on fire in the basement. The responding deputy found no evidence of a fire, according to the report.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where a woman said that belongings placed outside her residence after being evicted were either stolen or damaged. The items reportedly included a washer and dryer, two televisions, a wedding ring, king-sized bed and Nintendo Switch. The woman said her German Shepard was also missing.
•dispute on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a woman reported two people fishing on her property, though it was later determined the two were on her neighbor’s property.
•theft on West Broad St. where a man said the tag off his truck was stolen.
•damage to property and damage to vehicle on McNeal Rd. where a man fell reportedly asleep at the wheel, running his vehicle off the roadway and damaging a subdivision’s landscaped entry.
•welfare check on Meadow Vista Ln. where a man reportedly sent text messages referencing suicide. The man’s mother spoke with a deputy and said her son was “perfectly fine.”
•possible overdose on Duck Rd. where a woman possibly took heroin with fentanyl, according to the incident report. She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•suspicious activity on Pocket Rd. where a woman reportedly showed up drunk at her parents’ house and slammed the door in her father’s face several times.
•agency assist on I-85 to a three-vehicle accident with injuries.
•entering automobile on Braselton Farms Rd. where $600 was reported stolen out of a truck. The wiring had also been pulled in an apparent attempt to hot wire the vehicle, according to the incident report. Video footage showed a man in the subdivision walking and checking vehicle doors.
•motorist assist on I-85 where a trailer on a truck reportedly buckled and collapsed.
•disorderly conduction on Alison Way where a woman reportedly became intoxicated and was confrontational with the complainant’s husband and son.
•theft on Durham Dr. where a man said he sold four pairs of shoes for $900 on a social media platform but never received payment after shipping them.
•theft on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a vehicle was reportedly stolen from a mechanic shop and recovered by Barrow County sheriff’s deputies, who detained the suspect in the theft.
