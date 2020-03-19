An employee at a Braselton pharmacy recently reported a theft/robbery.
Braselton Police Department officers were called for the incident on Spout Springs Rd. on March 7.
The employee told officers a man tried to pay for his purchase with a $100 bill. She didn't have change for the $100 bill in her cash register, so she went to a different register to get change.
When she returned, the man kept the $100 bill. When confronted and told he would have to pay for the item before he could get his change, the man got irate and demanded the money. He was also reaching around his waist line and behind his back.
The employee said she didn't know if the man was armed or not, so she handed him the $94 in cash, and the man left the store.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•domestic disturbance/dispute on Reisling Dr. where two women got into an argument over a contract.
•theft by taking on Old Winder Hwy. where a woman reported her iPhone was missing after she accidentally left it in a bathroom.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce and speeding on Hwy. 124. Officers stopped a driver for speeding after she appeared to be trying to avoid them. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and the driver was cited after officers found the substance.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported a vehicle followed her, but they kept driving when she pulled into the police department.
•harassment on Rock Maple Dr. where a woman reported harassment by a man who made an unsuccessful investment deal with her husband. The man had reportedly posted their address on his social media. He had also threatened security guards in a previous incident and had said he was going to get someone to burn the woman's house down.
•theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 211 where a man took merchandise from a store.
•criminal damage on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her vehicle was "sabotaged" and that it wouldn't start and smelled like gas. Officers said the woman's story was "all over the place."
•lost/found property on Hwy. 53 where someone lost a vehicle tag.
•domestic disturbance/dispute on Alderbrook Trace where two female roommates argued. One of the roommates reportedly grabbed the other roommate's friend's arm and scratched it. But the roommate denied that and said the friend had grabbed her glasses and thrown them.
•threat on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her daughter threatened to kill her and make her pay and called her a "b***h" during a phone call. The daughter was apparently upset because she suspected her mother called the Department of Family and Children Services to report drug use at her residence. Officers had attempted to make contact with the woman and her 10-month-old child, but hadn't been successful. They also learned the woman was driving a vehicle owned by a registered sex offender.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a man ripped the window off a vehicle, then sped off.
•failure to maintain lane; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and possession of drug-related objects on Ednaville Rd. Officers stopped a vehicle for failing to maintain lane and they smelled marijuana in the vehicle. The driver admitted to having a bong and a grinder. Officers later found a pipe and a tray. A Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy issued the driver a citation for failing to maintain lane, since the stop occurred outside of the town limits.
•simple battery and underage furnish, possession or consumption of alcohol on White Walnut Way. A 15-year-old juvenile and her grandmother got into an argument and both said it turned physical. There were conflicting stories, but the juvenile said her grandmother pulled her hair and punched her in the face. Officers didn't see any marks. The juvenile's father said she suffers from bipolar disorder and depression and said she was physical with other family members in the past. She ultimately left with her father.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the BPD were:
•Ariana Celice Jackson, 21, 2001 Chicago Ave., Atlanta — probation violation. Jackson and a man were parked in a restaurant parking lot at almost midnight. Officers said due to the high crime and drug activity at that location, they made contact with the passengers. Jackson was arrested after officers learned of the warrant.
•Drake Gaston Stanifer, 31, 137 Royal Crest Dr., Braselton — speeding in a work zone; failure to maintain lane; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; and open container violation. Officers stopped Stanifer after a lookout was issued for a vehicle that was driving "all over the roadway." They saw the vehicle traveling 86-miles-per-hour in a construct zone on I-85 and Stanifer failed to maintain lane. When officers approached the vehicle, they saw an empty beer bottle behind Stanifer's seat and officers smelled alcohol on him. He denied drinking and was arrested after refusing breath and field sobriety tests. Officers found three empty mini bottles of vodka in the vehicle, two empty beer cans and a bag with half a six pack that was still cold.
•Efrain Osiel Soto Garcia, 20, 6318 Woodthrush Dr., Charlotte, N.C., and Jose Sandoval Moreno, 23, 501 Hillcrest St., Charlotte, N.C. — possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Officers stopped the two for failing to maintain lane multiple times. Moreno told officers he had grabbed his phone, but wasn't texting. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found the substance. A firearm was also found. Both were arrested because of "no guarantee of returning to court."
•Cesar Cervantes, 32, 718 Wynhollow, Norcross — speeding; driving an unregistered vehicle; and warrant. Officers stopped Cervantes for driving 77-mph in a 60-mph zone. They also learned his vehicle wasn't registered and he had a warrant.
•Julie Ann Heng, 28, 1900 Bell Ln., Braselton — disorderly under the influence. Heng was found passed out on a table at a nail bar and appeared to be under the influence. She reportedly said she was intoxicated and she smelled of alcohol. Heng was reportedly non-compliant with officers and struggled while being handcuffed.
•Scotty Lee Oehlson, 55, 5369 Forest Way, Braselton — burglary; theft by taking; and criminal damage. Oehlson was found looking in windows of multiple residences. When officers found him, he was pulling plastic from underneath a residence and said he was removing insulation to make the plumbing visible. He had also removed a tank from an old well. He told officers he had been sent there, but the homeowners denied that any work had been requested.
