Employees at a Hoschton supermarket recently reported customers were coughing on merchandise and placing it back on shelves.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called for the report on Hwy. 124.
Employees reported seeing two younger females were picking up items near the deli section, coughing on them and placing them back.
Officers spoke with two women and a juvenile female about the incident. One of the women reportedly got upset about having to give their information, but they ultimately gave the information to deputies.
No arrest was made.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•dispute on Ward Rd. where a woman said her father came into her bedroom while she and her husband were sleeping and clapped his hands, waking a baby up. He also reportedly threw a crock-pot and broke it.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted with a wreck between a Nissan Juke and a motorcycle. The motorcycle driver had a visible head injury and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the Nissan said she didn't see the motorcycle when she tried to make her turn. The scene was turned over to the Georgia State Patrol.
•harassment on Davenport Rd. where a man reported a fired employee harassed him after he took money out of his paycheck for stealing a generator from the company. The suspect reportedly told the man, "I promise you will have more problems than you ever wanted," and told him "your heart pumps puppy p**s." The complainant believed he and his family were in danger.
•abandoned vehicle; hit and run; and failure to maintain lane where someone left a vehicle that was found resting against a tree. Officers said there were multiple opened alcohol beverages inside.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted with a wreck. One of the drivers had a significant laceration on his head and was taken to the hospital. He also reportedly had slurred speech, was unsteady and smelled of alcohol. Officers said it appeared the driver had veered off the roadway and struck parked vehicles. The GSP was called to the scene.
•theft by taking on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone stole mail. The complainant said she'd been expecting a tax refund check and a computer docking port.
•suspicious activity on Blind Brook Cir. where a woman reported a truck pulled into her driveway and a man got out and tried to enter her residence, but wasn't able to and left.
•information on Gold Crest Dr. where a woman received letters in the mail, possibly from an employment office, indicating she was eligible for something, but she never requested it. The mail had the last four digits of her Social Security Number on it.
•suspicious activity on Hemlock Ct. where a woman accidentally stabbed herself in the stomach with a knife while she was putting up the dishes. She had several steak knives in her hand and tapped her stomach with them, not realizing that one was turned in the opposite direction. Officers said the single blade was sticking through her abdomen and a small amount of blood was visible through the incision. She was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted GSP with a three-vehicle wreck. One woman was taken to the hospital by EMS.
