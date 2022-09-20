Hall County Sheriff’s investigators are charging an Oakwood man in connection with several entering auto cases, following his arrest by patrol deputies early Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, after a brief foot chase.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Elijah David Everett, 18, of Oakwood, is charged with loitering or prowling and obstruction of an officer, both misdemeanors, after he ran away during questioning by deputies in the 4,700 block of McEver Road at approximately 2 a.m. Deputies apprehended him shortly after he fled.
