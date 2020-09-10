A Sugar Hill man faces several drug charges after Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (MANS Unit) investigation agents seized narcotics worth approximately $12,000 .
Agents arrested Whitney David Johnson, 31, on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Johnson was found in possession of approximately 63 grams of heroin and roughly one pound of marijuana. The investigation and arrest happened in the 1200 block of Lanier Mills Circle in Hall County.
Johnson was booked in at the Hall County Jail on charges of trafficking heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. In addition, he was charged with obstruction of an officer and escape, both misdemeanors. After agents arrested and placed Harrison in handcuffs, he ran on foot, but was apprehended a few feet away.
No further arrests are anticipated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.