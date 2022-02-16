According to a press release, a Wisconsin man was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 16, in connection with the death of Andrew Donaldson, 68, whose body was discovered in his burning home on Meadow Drive in Oakwood on Monday, Feb. 14.
U.S. Marshals arrested Lorenzo Moss, 29, at a location in Brown Deer, Wisconsin after Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined Moss was involved in Donaldson’s death. An autopsy determined Donaldson had been shot. HCSO investigators believe the fire was set in order to destroy evidence of the shooting.
The suspect is the grandson of the victim. Investigators believe Moss traveled from Wisconsin to Georgia, but the reason for his trip is unclear at this time.
Moss has been charged with malice murder and other charges are pending.
