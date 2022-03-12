Michael Steven Reeves II, 36, of Clermont was arrested Thursday, March 10, after two customers at a Gainesville massage and spa business accused him of inappropriate touching, according to a press release.
The victims told Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators that Reeves, an employee at the business, touched them in intimate areas of their bodies during massages. Both victims said the touching was unwanted and uninvited.
The reported incidents occurred between Feb. 26 and March 5 at the business, which is located in the 100 block of Washington Street.
Reeves was charged with three counts of sexual battery. He also was charged with possession of methamphetamine and amphetamine. Reeves remained in the Hall County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
This case remains under investigation and anyone who has additional information is asked to contact Hall County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Phillips at 770-536-5206.
