Hall County Sheriff's Office

The man suspected in the theft of several animal statues from Gainesville’s Memorial Park Cemetery was arrested over the weekend after he led law enforcement officers on a chase in a stolen pickuo truck.

According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, HSCO investigators had issued warrants for the arrest of Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, of Gainesville on Aug. 30 after they determined the suspect was responsible for the thefts of at least four brass animal statues from the cemetery.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.