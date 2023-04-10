A Gainesville man wanted on multiple felony arrest warrants suffered injuries in a confrontation with law enforcement in northwest Hall County today, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Just before 2:15 p.m., warrant service deputies with the HCSO, along with officers from the Gainesville Police Department and an agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), went to a location in the 2400 block of Brand Dr. to serve warrants on Jason William Grindle, 34. As law enforcement approached Grindle in the backyard of the residence, the suspect presented a handgun. At that point, HCSO deputies fired on Grindle.
