Braselton authorities are investigating an incident of theft by conversion after someone reportedly tried to sell books from the town's library online.
According to the Braselton Police Department report, a town employee noticed two books that belong to the Braselton Library were being sold on Facebook and eBay.
The books were "And to Think I Saw it on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Circus," both by Dr. Seuss.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for failing to maintain lane and they saw a baggie of marijuana in the vehicle. Officers cited the driver.
•damage to property on Tom White Rd. where someone broke a door to an HVAC unit at an AT&T site.
•theft on Friendship Springs Blvd. where a woman reported her change purse, which contained $300, was missing from her purse.
•miscellaneous report on Oberlin Terrace where people argued over payment on a job.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where large plastic pieces fell off a vehicle and another vehicle struck them, causing damage.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Heath L. Nelson, 30, 1162 Deadwyler Rd., Maysville — warrant. Nelson was stopped for driving a vehicle that was pulling a trailer with an expired tag. Officers learned he had a warrant and he was arrested. An investigator said the property Nelson possessed was stolen property.
•Heo Jinbeom, 33, 410 Independence Ave., Pendergrass — speeding; fleeing or attempting to elude; reckless driving; and driving without a valid license. Officers attempted to stop Jinbeom for speeding and failing to stop. He was ultimately stopped using a rolling road block and was arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.