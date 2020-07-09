Someone shot up a house and damaged a truck in a recent West Jackson incident.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called to the Tapp Wood Rd. residence for a report of aggravated assault.
A man said multiple men came to his residence, destroyed his vehicle and shot at the house. 911 dispatch could hear the gunshots in the background.
The victim called two of his friends and when they arrived, they saw an early 2000s model Honda Civic hatchback driving around the area and shooting a firearm out the window of the car. They also saw a dark Hummer that drove into the driveway and shot numerous times before it fled.
When officers arrived, they saw multiple spent shell casings. The front door glass was broken on the residence and the windows were smashed out of the vehicle. The vehicle's tires were also flattened. Deputies said there were several bullet holes on the side of the house and a couple of drops of blood on the vehicle.
The victim said the suspect's may have been his estranged wife's friends.
Two arrests were later announced in connection with the incident.
Jackson County investigators arrested Henry McCoy Sullens, 33, of Dawsonville, and Cody Columbus Caudell, 27, of Dawsonville.
Sullens has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the first degree and party to the crime of criminal damage to property in the second degree. Caudell has been charged with party to the crime of aggravated assault, party to the crime of criminal damage to property in the first degree and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
