Authorities were recently called for a suspicious woman — dressed as a Christmas elf — at a Hoschton McDonald's restaurant.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the Hwy. 124 fast-food restaurant on Dec. 14.
An employee said a woman wearing a Christmas elf outfit loitered at the counter, didn't pay for food and harassed customers and employees. She left the scene before officers arrived.
The employee wanted the woman banned from the property.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•welfare check on Hwy. 53 where officers checked on a woman who had made comments about wanting to harm herself. She denied wanting to do so, but said she had a stressful few weeks.
•death investigation where a man with a drug addiction was found dead.
•suspicious activity on Davenport Rd. where someone reported a man standing by the roadside. He was looking for a phone to call a ride.
•damage to property on Hickory Bluff where a vehicle struck a mailbox.
•criminal trespass on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone dumped a mattress and box spring set on property without permission.
•suspicious activity on Chestnut Chase where someone reported a man was attempting to sell pine straw.
•civil matter on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a man reported his daughter didn't want to leave with him for their scheduled visiting time.
•criminal trespass on Jefferson Ave. where a man said his grandson showed up uninvited and was causing problems. The grandson reportedly fled the scene because he has warrants.
•suspicious activity on Remington Park Dr. where officers responded to reports of a man knocking on doors with a Bible and talking about God. He said he was being led by God to spread the good word and that God had told him that there was a place for him to stay in this area. Officers told the man they were getting calls from people who were being disturbed and don't want to hear the good word at 4:30 a.m. He was given a courtesy ride to a relative's house.
•criminal trespass on Buck Trail where a woman reported someone poured red paint on her brick mailbox. She believed a family member may have done so because they thought she called the Department of Family and Children Services on them.
•welfare check on Shirley Ct. where officers checked on a woman, who was OK.
•welfare check on Sunrise Dr. where officers attempted to check on a woman, but she no longer lived at the residence. The homeowner said the woman was OK and possibly living with her father.
•suspicious activity on Durham Dr. where someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration called a residence multiple times. When confronted about the fraud, the caller said "Go to h*ll," before hanging up.
•hit and run on Hwy. 124 where a woman reported a vehicle struck her vehicle while merging and the driver kept going.
•welfare check on Stoneview Dr. where officers checked on a man and two children, who were OK.
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 where two vehicles had minor damage after one struck another.
•welfare check on Reece Dr. where officers determined everything was OK.
•dispute on River Bluff where a couple had a verbal argument. Both denied it had gotten physical.
