A Hoschton 17-year-old was reportedly scammed out of $400 by a man claiming to have a warrant for his arrest.

According to a recent incident report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the man, who identified himself as “Sgt. Michael Owens” from the JCSO, said he had a bench warrant for the teen’s arrest for failing to appear for jury duty. Nobody by that name works for the sheriff’s office, according to the report.

