An Arlington, Tenn., man remained in the Hall County Jail without bond on Wednesday, Jan. 22, following his arrest by Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a joint undercover investigation.
According to initial details, James Carl Davidson, 33, used his cell phone to communicate with a person he knew to be a child under the age of 16 over a 3-day period beginning on Jan. 15, 2020. He sent graphic descriptions of sex acts he wanted to engage in with the child and also requested the child send lewd photos of her genitals.
Davidson was visiting Hall County at the time of the communication, according to the preliminary investigation.
He was taken into custody without incident at HCSO headquarters on Friday evening, Jan. 17, after investigators obtained warrants for his arrest. Davidson was charged with six counts of electronic exploitation of a minor and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
The case remains under investigation by the HCSO and the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
