Braselton Police Department officers were recently called for multiple reports of theft or fraud. Incidents included:
•felony theft by taking on Spout Springs Rd. where someone stole a utility trailer.
•identity theft fraud on Bend Creek Ln. where a man discovered a cable account in his name, which had a $1,200 balance.
•identity theft fraud on Perimeter Cir. where someone attempted to open credit cards in a woman’s name.
•theft by deception over $500 on Olney Falls Dr. where a woman paid $1,100 to rent a house she found online. But the people she paid didn’t own the property and the real owners said the house had already been rented.
•theft by taking on Whitebeam Trail where someone stole a garbage can.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•lost/found property on Hwy. 211 where someone found a wallet.
•runaway on Reisling Dr. where a teenager left her house with a friend and had been acting strange and said she wanted to kill herself. Officers found the teen at a nearby hotel with a friend. She denied wanting to harm herself.
•information on Red Mulberry Ln. where a man told a renter to leave since he hadn’t paid. The complainant later noticed a couch was missing, a garage door opener was broken and there was a hole in the bedroom wall.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the BPD were:
•Joseph Pau Khan Khup, 18, 6534 Four Winds Dr., Charlotte, N.C. — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; speeding in a work zone; reckless driving; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; and driving with an expired license. Khan was stopped for traveling 90-miles-per-hour in a 60-mph work zone. Instead of getting over on the right shoulder of the road, Khan stopped the vehicle in the right-hand lane, blocking traffic, until officers told him to move over. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and saw marijuana debris on one of the passengers. They later found the substance. The two passengers were cited for possession of marijuana.
•Stephen Damien Hamel, 30, 197 Bellview St., Winder, and Otha Lavon Rucker, 35, 589 Havencrest Ct., Suwanee — possession of marijuana. Hamel also had a warrant. Officers approached the two in a hotel parking lot after smelling marijuana coming from their vehicle. Hamel told officers he had a CBD blunt and, during a search, officers found a vape smoking device that appeared to contain THC oil. Neither Hamel nor Rucker claimed the vape pen, so both were charged for possession. Also, inside Rucker’s bag, officers found a digital scale, a jar containing marijuana and plastic bags of marijuana.
•Kim Richard Kropat, 69, 5904 Peacock Ln., Hoschton — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol. Kropat told officers his vehicle was missing from a supermarket parking lot. Officers went inside to review surveillance video and, when they returned, he was sitting in his running vehicle and looked at officers like he didn’t know them. He said he was waiting for his girlfriend. Officers had already smelled alcohol on the man and they saw a glass of wine in the cup-holder of the vehicle. He was arrested after a field sobriety and breath test.
•Mary Kate Toney, 24, 3369 Roanoke Rd., Lagrange — warrant and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and Andy Pierce Taylor, 39, 147 S. Page St., Lagrange — warrant. Officers stopped the two for a seatbelt violation. They learned both had warrants and Toney told officers there was a pistol in the vehicle that belonged to her.
•Markus Trenton Babb, 30, 4570 Hwy. 53, Hoschton — DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane. Officers stopped Babb in a vehicle that was "swaying back and forth." They smelled alcohol on him and noticed his eyes were bloodshot. He denied drinking, but was arrested after a field sobriety test.
•Dominick Joseph Rotella, 23, 1309 Loowit Falls Dr., Braselton — battery. Rotella got into an argument with a family member and jumped at the victim, grabbing him by the neck. In turn, the family member pinned Rotella down and told him to calm down. But when he let him get up, Rotella allegedly threw a punch at the victim, who defended himself and struck Rotella several times. Rotella then left the area, but later returned to the residence and was arrested.
