Officers with the Braselton Police Department were recently called for a number of theft-related incidents, including:
•theft on Sienna Valley Dr. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend took her rental car while she was out of town. When she told the man she was going to report the vehicle as stolen, he reportedly returned it to the rental company. The woman later found that items were missing from her residence.
•entering auto on Bell Lane where a firearm was reported missing from a vehicle.
•theft on Spout Springs Rd. where someone stole a $220 bottle of Scotch whisky.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where a hitchhiker said a driver left her at a restaurant and took her backpack with him.
•theft on Grand Hickory Dr. where a woman reported her pocket book was stolen.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•information on Deerbrook Ct. where officers responded to a report about a deceased man.
•disturbance on Tee Dr. where a juvenile male slapped a female juvenile. Other juveniles then confronted the male juvenile to fight him.
•damage to property on Yvette Way where the town's water service lines were damaged by an equipment operator.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of drug-related objects; and seatbelt violation on Hwy. 124 where officers stopped a vehicle for a seatbelt violation. They smelled marijuana and ultimately cited the driver after finding the substance along with a pipe.
•information on Red Wine Oak Dr. where a juvenile was taken to the hospital after saying he had suicidal thoughts. He also claimed past mental and physical abuse by a family member.
•disturbance on Hwy. 53 where two truck drivers got into an argument after an accident in a parking lot.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the BPD were:
•Matthew Steven Sommers, 38, 7038 Litany Ct., Flowery Branch — felony theft by taking. Sommers was arrested for allegedly taking $2,000 worth of lottery tickets from his employer.
•Jordan Tobias Walker, 36, 2667 Gold Rust Dr., Buford — possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance. Officers approached Walker after learning his vehicle's tag didn't match the vehicle on records. Walker was asleep in the vehicle. A syringe was on his lap and a tin container was in between his legs. Officers later learned his license was suspended. They also found suspected meth and heroin in the tin container and Walker was arrested.
•Jeremiah A. Ramirez, 22, 110 Peeks Pt., Athens — loitering or prowling and terroristic threats and acts. Ramirez was arrested after threatening to shoot people in a group text. He asked one of the men in the group text to meet him at a Braselton restaurant, where he was ultimately arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.