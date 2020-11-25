A theft was recently reported at the Town of Braselton's water department building.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called for the report on Nov. 11 at the Josh Pirkle Rd. site.
A door on the water department building was left propped open and a number of items were stolen. Those stolen items included multiple roles of copper tubing, a hedge trimmer, a handheld vacuum, two chainsaws and a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•burglary on Jackson Ave. where someone broke into a store, shattering a part of the door. Cash had been taken from a donation box. Cigarettes, ball caps and clothing had been tampered with. The suspect reportedly took multiple items from the store.
•theft on Braselton Commons Dr. where someone took a fork lift from a construction site.
•damage to a vehicle on Old Winder Hwy. where someone broke a window on a vehicle. There were also pry marks along the trim. Nothing was missing from the vehicle.
•damage to property on I-85 where a vehicle's window was damaged while someone was driving.
•domestic disturbance on Franklin St. where a teenager reportedly got intoxicated from drinking hand sanitizer and attempted to hit a man. The Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted. The juvenile was taken to the hospital.
•harassment on Hwy. 53 where a man reported his ex-girlfriend followed him and harassed him. He said she was pulling on his vehicle door handle and yelling.
•domestic disturbance on Hopehaven Way where a man and woman got into an argument. The woman also reportedly slapped her daughter on the arm and grabbed her arm.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug-related objects on Hwy. 53 where officers approached a vehicle that was parked behind a business. Officers smelled marijuana and cited a man after finding the substance and a grinder.
•theft by shoplifting on Village Way where someone took a chainsaw from a store.
•damage to a vehicle on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman noticed her vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
•damage to a vehicle on Piedmont Ave. where tires were flattened.
•damage to a vehicle on Braselton Pkwy. where a woman reported her vehicle's tire was slashed at work.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where someone reportedly stole beer and sports drinks.
•information on Rue Charlemagne Dr. where two people reported a co-worker had been aggressive towards them at work and supervisors hadn't done anything. They said the woman screamed and yelled at them.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Matthew Aaron Edgecombe, 40, 18 Duck Rd., Braselton — possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of drug-related objects; and warrant. Officers stopped Edgecombe, knowing he had a warrant and didn't have a license. He reportedly tossed something out of the vehicle, which officers later discovered was a black pouch containing a glass pipe and methamphetamine.
•Benjamin Buckley Smith, 34, 7271 Grand Reunion Dr., Hoschton — hands-free law violation; following too closely; and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol. Smith was arrested after rear-ending another vehicle. He said he was looking at his phone's GPS. Officers smelled alcohol on him and he was arrested after a field sobriety test.
•Laura Krueger Jordan, 51, 6017 Allee Way, Braselton — headlight violation and DUI. Jordan was stopped in a vehicle that didn't have its lights on around midnight. She reportedly had a faint odor of alcohol and said she'd had a couple of drinks at dinner. Jordan was arrested following a field sobriety test.
•Chang Liu, 30, 1147 Bucknell Dr., Braselton — simple battery. Liu was involved in a domestic dispute and reportedly threw items around the house and threatened to cut herself with a knife. Officers found broken pictures, vases and items scattered through the house. A man said Liu had thrown a picture and broken it, causing a cut on his foot. Liu told officers the man's mother had previously pushed her and called her names. She said she told the man to leave her along and he hadn't done so, which made her upset.
•Laterrance Octavia Parker, 19, 1120 Park Ave., Norfolk, Va. — speeding; reckless driving; driving with a suspended/revoked license; and following too closely. Parker was stopped for traveling 99-miles-per-hour in a 70-mph zone. He also reportedly passed another vehicle at an unsafe distance and tailgated a vehicle. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found residue. Multiple credit cards were also found in the vehicle, which didn't belong to any of the six occupants.
•Adrien G. Williams, 23, 1320 Moher Blvd., Franklin, Tenn. — disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Williams and other hotel guests reportedly got into an argument with hotel staff members. Williams and the other were reportedly loud when officers arrived. Williams allegedly told one of the officers to "shut the f--- up." They later found suspected marijuana on his person.
