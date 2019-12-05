Braselton Police Department officers were recently called for a number of theft-related incidents, along with a burglary. Incidents included:
•theft by taking on Beech Tr. where a man reported a roommate removed a mattress and decoys that weren’t his while moving his things out. Officers said there was also trash strewn around the room and dip spit in places.
•theft on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman reported her cell phone was stolen.
•identity theft fraud on Stonebridge Cove where a man reported someone used his information, drained his bank account of $10,000 and opened credit cards in his name.
•burglary on Sienna Valley Dr. where a real estate agent reported someone kicked in the door of a residence and left pine needles and cigarette butts.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•criminal trespass on Hopehaven Way where a woman’s surveillance door camera caught two men who appeared to be intoxicated entering her home. No damage or missing items were reported.
•criminal damage on Tee Gate where someone damaged a gate.
•abuse or exploitation of a disabled or elderly person on Adams Ave. where officers received an adult protective services report on an elderly woman who was being financially exploited by a family member.
•miscellaneous report on Spout Springs Rd. where a mother and her 14-year-old daughter argued and the mother left the girl in the parking lot. The girl said her mother threatened to have her committed, so she got out of the vehicle. The mother told officers her daughter threatened to kill her if she didn’t buy her a beer. When the mother returned, the two continued arguing and officers advised them to seek counseling.
•entering auto on Spout Springs Rd. where someone took a supermarket employee’s jacket which contained his car keys, entered his vehicle and rummaged through his things. The suspects had also reportedly drank something in the store without paying for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.