Braselton Police Department officers were recently called for a number of theft-related and entering auto incidents. Incidents included:
•information on Monta Vista Way where a woman reported her husband took her vehicle and her debit card had been used. She later made a separate report of her husband being missing after she couldn't get in touch with him.
•financial transaction card fraud-theft only and theft by taking on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman left her purse at a store and later found her medications and credit card were missing.
•theft on Rue Charlemagne Dr. where a man reported his vehicle was taken. It was later found in DeKalb County.
•entering auto on Golf Club Dr. where someone broke into a vehicle and took a pistol.
•entering auto on Golf Club Dr. where someone broke into a vehicle and took a bottle of Hydrocodone.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•miscellaneous report on Friendship Rd. where someone lost a wallet.
•miscellaneous report on Lakeshore Cir. where officers were called for suicide threats. The man said he talked to a family member and that he didn't want to harm himself.
•aggravated sodomy and sexual battery on Hwy. 124 where a woman reported a sexual assault at a hotel.
•battery, simple battery and obstruction of a 911 call on Zion Church Rd. where a woman said a man got agitated with her and threw a bag of chips in her face. The man reportedly restrained another man when he tried to call 911 and struck him in the head. A struggle ensued and the man struck the woman, giving her a bloody nose and throwing her from one bed to another. The man left the scene before officers arrived.
•mental person on Silk Tree Pt. where a woman stood on a front porch naked and shouting obscenities. She was ultimately taken to the hospital after making threats about harming herself.
•overdose on Hwy. 211 where officers administered Narcan to a man who was found slumped over in a vehicle.He was taken to the hospital.
•lost/found property on Golf Club Dr. where a man found a rifle in the back of his truck that wasn't his.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle was damaged from debris from a tractor-trailer.
•disturbance on Hwy. 124 where someone reported kids were running around a hotel and keeping people from being able to sleep.
•damage to a vehicle on Cherry Dr. where a man reported someone tried to break into his vehicle overnight.
•damage to a vehicle on Legends Dr. where a man said a friend wrecked a vehicle.
•mental person on Jesse Cronic Rd. where a man who had cut his wrists in an apparent suicide attempt decided he did not want to be transported during the route to the hospital. He also became upset with a Braselton officer and was ultimately taken to the ground. He later agreed to be transported to the hospital. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office was also called in the incident.
•domestic disturbance/dispute on Bald Cypress Dr. where a man and woman argued and the man punched a door.
•domestic disturbance on Hwy. 211 where a couple argued and drove into a ditch. The couple had conflicting stories about the incident. The woman said the man slapped her, so she reached for his gun because he'd pulled it on her before. The man said the woman grabbed his arm, causing him to go into the ditch, then tried to grab his pistol. Officers also learned the gun had been reported stolen, but that was determined to be a mistake.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the BPD were:
•Sandra Jean Cashwell, 69, 5643 Steffani Dr., Southhaven, Miss. — theft by bringing stolen property into state-motor vehicle. Cashwell was stopped and arrested after officers learned she was driving a stolen vehicle.
•Isaiah Admi Ward, 18, 2951 Satellite Blvd., Duluth — speeding; driving with a restricted license-mechanical control device; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Officers stopped Ward for speeding and they smelled marijuana in the vehicle. He was arrested after officers found the substance and learned he had a restricted license.
•Ricky Lateek Thomas, 33, 140 Lakeshore Cir., Braselton — possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance and possession of drug-related objects. Someone reported Thomas was in a vehicle and about to use drugs. Officers saw a baggie, which Thomas reached for, and arrested him for possession of heroin. A needle was also found.
•Tonia Wilgis, 17, 3544 Faraday Ln., Virginia Beach, Va. — theft by receiving up to $500; use of a license plate for purpose of concealing; no proof of insurance; unregistered vehicle; and driving without a valid license. Officers stopped Wilgis for driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate. Two passengers were picked up by a guardian.
•Ternell Jaquan Riley, 26, 455 Russell Ridge Dr., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and stopping/standing/parking violation. Riley was stopped after officers found him sleeping in a parked vehicle at an intersection. The vehicle was running and still in drive. Officers smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
•Patrick John Larocco, 31, 2429 Autumn Maple Dr., Braselton — warrant. Officers were called to Larocco's residence in reference to a warrant. He was arrested.
