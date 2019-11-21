Braselton Police Department officers were recently called for a number of theft and fraud-related reports, including:
•deposit account fraud and forgery on Fisk Falls Dr. where a woman reported someone made fraudulent transactions and cashed a check using her bank account. She suspected it was a family member.
•theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 211 where someone tried to shoplift nearly $600 worth of merchandise. The suspect said she would have paid for them if she could.
•forgery on Hwy. 53 where someone forged checks and made two withdrawals from the town's account.
•theft by conversion on Spout Springs Rd. where a leased truck was not returned.
•identity fraud on Silk Tree Pt. where a woman said someone with the Social Security Administration contacted her, notifying her that someone had rented an apartment in her name in Texas. That apartment was apparently raided by the Drug Enforcement Administration and a large amount of drugs were found.
•theft of services over $1,500 on Spout Springs Rd. where a man put a stop payment order on money to pay for services to his vehicle. The suspect had apparently gotten into an argument with someone at the business that did the work on his vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•miscellaneous report on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman reported someone stole her vehicle, but officers later learned a repossession company had taken her vehicle by mistake. The woman said it had been damaged when it was returned to her.
•speeding in a work zone and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for driving 85-miles-per-hour in a 60-mph work zone. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and saw loose marijuana inside the car. The driver first denied having the substance, but was later cited after officers found it.
•miscellaneous report on Thompson Mill Rd. where a 78-year-old woman died apparently of natural causes.
•distributing materials depicting nudity or sexual conduct on Judicial Pl. where a man reported someone sent a sexual-related object to his juvenile daughter.
•miscellaneous report on Mulberry Park Dr. where someone reported seeing a woman holding a knife and tire iron while arguing with a man. They reportedly had an argument about the food the woman was cooking, then threw food at each other. The woman reportedly walked out of the house to cool down and still had the knife in her hand that she had used while cooking. The man couldn't say why she had a tire iron. He said the woman is beginning to develop mental issues.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the BPD were:
•Rene R. Uchoa, 34, 1960 Spectrum Cir., Marietta — driving without a valid license and driving on a divided highway violation. Uchoa was stopped after officers observed him driving in the gore of the road. He was arrested after officers learned he didn't have a license.
•David Griffin, 57, homeless, Braselton — pedestrian under the influence and giving false information. Officers saw Griffin stumbling on the roadside, walking up to cars and holding a cardboard sign. They smelled alcohol on him and he reportedly gave them incorrect identity information multiple times. He was checked on by EMS and ultimately arrested.
•William Jairus Pankey, 25, 2417 Arden Gate Ln., Charlotte, N.C. — speeding in a work zone, failure to maintain lane; reckless driving; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Officers stopped Pankey for swerving and failing to maintain lane. A lookout had also been issued for the vehicle, which had been "all over the roadway, driving aggressively." Pankey pulled over on the left side of he road and officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle when they approached him. Pankey also had marijuana debris on his pants. Officers said it appeared Pankey was "high" and he told officers he had smoked a blunt. Officers later found marijuana in the vehicle and Pankey was arrested.
•Kiante Raichelle Smith, 37, 2316 Foxy Dr., Bethlehem — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol. Smith was stopped after someone reported a suspicious person was parked in a turning lane and the driver was hanging out of the vehicle. Smith was unresponsive at first and officers later noticed she smelled of alcohol. She also reportedly stumbled and admitted to drinking two "normal sized" glasses of wine. She was arrested after sobriety tests.
