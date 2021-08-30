Catalytic converters stolen from several vehicles at Jefferson businesses.
Jefferson Police Department officers responded to Buhler Quality Yarns, Athens St. on Thursday, August 19, where an employee reported that the catalytic converter on his vehicle had been stolen.
Officers responded to Blanton Collision on Athens St. on Monday, August 23, where the owner and an employee had found that the catalytic converters on four vehicles had either been stolen or damaged.
All of the vehicles but one were parked in a fenced-in area of the parking lot. The employee advised that offenders have been known to climb the fence.
The value of the stolen parts was estimated to be $4,675.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•criminal trespass at Hubbell, Logistics Center Pkwy., Jefferson, where an employee reported observing a female in a vehicle pull up beside a truck belonging to an employee and the female started banging on the truck window as if she was trying to break the window. The complainant stated the female banged on the window for a few minutes then got into her vehicle and drove off.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended on the Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•miscellaneous report at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Jefferson, where a man had reportedly touched a girl on the arm and said some strange things to several females.
•civil matter at a Kelly Ln., Jefferson, residence, in regards to a custody issue.
•criminal trespass at Gordon Street Center, Gordon St., Jefferson, where the complainant reported seeing a man on the roof of the center at 1:30 a.m.
•recovery of stolen property at Circle K, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a GMC Sierra pickup truck reported stolen out of Clarke County was located.
•theft by taking at Blanton Collision, Athens St., Jefferson, where a man reported his tag had been stolen.
•reckless driving and speeding on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•entering an automobile at Jefferson Fitness, Washington St., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone had shattered the rear window on her vehicle and stole her purse.
•vandalism/damage to property at Amazon, Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where an employee reported that someone had damaged his vehicle while it was parked at this location.
•terroristic threats and acts and disorderly conduct at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man was threatening to use a gun to “shoot up the store.” The man left the store and started walking towards Hwy. 129 before coming back towards the store.
•criminal trespass at Amazon, Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his ex-girlfriend had scratched the name “Kaiser” into his car while it was parked at this location.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Lynn Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend, who is the father of her baby, had been leaving her threatening messages.
•information report on Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where the driver of a truck was stuck in the ditch.
•information report on Brittany Ln., Jefferson, where a woman reported her neighbors were riding dirt bikes on her property.
•obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers at the Jackson County Department of Family and Children Services office, Athens St., Jefferson, where a female was being combative with the DFCS workers.
