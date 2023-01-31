A woman on Pocket Rd. said $5,000 was taken from her and her husband’s account after receiving a phone call from a man claiming to work for McAfee computer security.
According to the incident report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the man instructed them to buy $2,000 in gift cards to remedy a payment error. The woman told the caller this was a scam, but he said he already had access to their bank account information and would take all their funds.
She said only $700 remained in their account.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•criminal damage on Tom White Rd. where a man said someone tied a rope around a wire to pull it out of its conduit.
•forgery on Hwy. 53 where a woman said someone wrote a $1,542 check in her name. The woman also said someone attempted to cash the check. She said someone made a second attempt to write a fraudulent check in Gainesville, which resulted in an arrest.
•suicide threats on McEver Lane where law enforcement responded to a report of a person sitting in a running car in a garage. The person was removed from the vehicle by medical personnel and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•animal complaint on William Freeman Rd. where a man said his neighbor’s two dogs attacked his dogs, causing injuries to both animals. The man said this is an ongoing issue.
•harassing communications on Hwy. 53 where a man said his ex-boyfriend threatened him through calls and voicemails.
•fraud on Ward Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend used her name to enroll for various services.
•suspicious activity on Wehunt Rd. where a man reported seeing two adults and two juveniles at an intersection with signs.
•simple assault and battery on New Cut Rd. at Hwy. 53 where a woman said her husband hit her with a stick.
•theft on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a camper was reported stolen from a rental facility. The camper was later found in Walton County.
•agency assist on West Broad St. with detaining a person being transferred to a mental health facility.
•harassing communications on Pocket Rd. where a woman said a man threatened to come to her place of employment and “either beat her up or shoot her.” She said the man had accused her of talking about him behind his back, which she denied.
•dispute on Crest Club Dr. where a woman said her husband, who has dementia, put his cane in her back as they walked down a set of steps. She also said he hit their son. A deputy reported no signs of injury to either person. The man denied a physical dispute with either his wife or son. He agreed to speak to a mental health professional about the incident.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a customer at a pharmacy reportedly yelled at employees due to his prescription going unfilled for multiple days. A woman also said the customer asked her when she got off work, causing her to feel uneasy.
