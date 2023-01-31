N1705P50005C.TIF

A woman on Pocket Rd. said $5,000 was taken from her and her husband’s account after receiving a phone call from a man claiming to work for McAfee computer security.

According to the incident report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the man instructed them to buy $2,000 in gift cards to remedy a payment error. The woman told the caller this was a scam, but he said he already had access to their bank account information and would take all their funds.

