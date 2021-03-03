(Note: This is an updated version of a story posted March 2.)
An overturned truck carrying gasoline shut down Braselton Hwy. at Hamilton Mill Pkwy. on Tuesday, March 2.
Gwinnett County fire personnel were called around 5:30 a.m. for an accident with possible injuries at the intersection. The 911 caller saw a tractor-trailer roll over as it was making a turn.
"Initial reports expressed concern over the driver’s ability to remove himself from the cab of the truck," according to the Gwinnett County Fire news release. "Upon their arrival, firefighters found the driver outside of the truck walking without assistance and no other vehicles involved in the accident. However, the entire tractor trailer was laying on its right side."
The tanker carried around 8,500 gallons of fuel and personnel upgraded the accident to a Hazmat incident as fuel was rapidly leaking into a storm drain.
"Braselton Highway and Hamilton Mill Parkway was shut down from the I-85 overpass by officers from the Gwinnett County Police Department," Gwinnett Fire personnel said. "Once the Hazmat team and additional fire apparatus arrived, a hot zone of 500 feet was established. Fire equipment prepped with foam was set up in case the fuel ignited. Firefighters evacuated three businesses within that area for precautionary reasons (The Discovery Point Daycare, QuikTrip, and BP gas station) and did not allow access to the PNC Bank next to the QuikTrip."
There were two leak points and approximately 3,000 gallons of fuel entered the storm drain before it could be contained with diking and damming equipment.
The fuel was finally contained in a nearby pond at the Hamilton Mill Golf Club. The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources worked in conjunction with a cleanup crew and the United States Environmental Protection Agency to determine the safest and most efficient way to remove the fuel from the pond and storm drain. The Gwinnett Department of Transportation assisted with absorbent products and strategies to clean the roadways.
"With approximately 5,500 gallons of fuel remaining inside of the tanker, a plan was devised to transfer it to an offloading truck," according to the Gwinnett Fire news release. "Five holes were drilled in different locations on the tanker and used as access points to siphon the fuel. At the time of this writing, the tractor trailer was not ready to be placed upright, but Willard Wrecker Service sent two heavy duty wrecker tow trucks in preparation for that task."
The Hazmat team metered the area throughout the incident. There were no readings that showed any danger for area residents.
No injuries were reported.
The intersection was reopened later that afternoon.
