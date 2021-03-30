Jackson County authorities were recently called after threats were made over a speeding vehicle.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the terroristic threats and acts incident on West Jefferson St.
One of the complainants said they saw a vehicle speeding and they tried to get the vehicle's attention to get them to slow down by partially standing in the roadway. The vehicle had to slam on its brakes and skidded to a stop before hitting the complainant.
An argument ensued and the speeding vehicle left, but one of the complainants couldn't get out of the way and his arm was struck.
The driver of the speeding vehicle later returned with another person with what appeared to be tire irons and threatened to beat the complainant to death.
The suspects ultimately left the scene, but officers made contact with them later at a residence.
The complainants declined to press charges.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•information on Summit Chase Dr. where a man reported a driver cut their vehicle's bright lights on and sped by him.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle struck a bird, causing damage to the windshield.
•suspicious activity on McNeal Rd. where a man reported someone parked at his neighbor's house and walked around.
•dispute on Blind Brook Cir. where a man reported his ex came to the house intoxicated and causing a scene.
•information on Duck Rd. where someone reported a possible residential fire. A resident said everything was under control.
•dispute on Morris Creek Dr. where people argued over parked cars.
•noise complaint on West Jefferson St. where someone reported loud music and yelling.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman reported a vehicle followed her while she was on a golf cart. She said they tried to run her off the roadway and threw trash out of their window.
•information on Lauren Marie Dr. where someone reported a stolen trailer, but the caller later learned his son had lent it out.
•suspicious activity on Lamar Cooper Rd. where someone reported a suspicious vehicle sitting at the end of a road.
•information on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a missing elderly female who was later found.
•theft by taking; criminal trespass; and entering auto on Hwy. 124 where someone entered a vehicle and took two USB flash drives.
•battery on White Trillium Way where two people reportedly got upset because a man wouldn't pay them for a ride. They reportedly punched the man multiple times and he did the same. The man refused medical treatment.
•theft by taking on Ontario Ln. where someone stole 30 windows from a work site.
•welfare check on Elmwood Rd. where officers checked on a woman, who was OK. She said her son had brought a bunch of "dope heads" to the house, but she ran most of them off.
•theft by taking on Glen View where someone took water without going through a meter.
•dispute on Kiley Dr. where neighbors argued about children riding dirt bikes on the road.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where a man said a vehicle ran him off the roadway. The Georgia State Patrol was called.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a tire was damaged by debris.
•mental person on Davenport Rd. where officers said a woman was talking out of her head.
•harassing communications on Hwy. 124 where a woman reported harassing text messages.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 53 where an excavator was missing.
•damage to property on Braselton Farms Dr. where subdivision spotlights were damaged.
•mental person on Davenport Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
•deposit account fraud on Wildflower Rd. where a woman sent a man a bad check.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported people at a drive-thru restaurant were acting disorderly in a vehicle and tried to climb through the window.
•animal complaint on Sam Freeman Rd. where someone reported cows int he roadway.
•suspicious activity on Manor Lake Cir. where an officer saw a gate for a construction site was open in the night.
•civil matter on Washington Rose Ave. where a woman said her ex-husband harassed her about their house.
•agency assist on New Cut Rd. where officers assisted the GSP with a single-vehicle wreck with no injuries.
