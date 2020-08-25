Multiple family members were recently arrested following a months-long, multi-agency investigation in Hall County. The investigation resulted in numerous charges, including violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, against three members of the same family who allegedly operated a local theft ring.
The arrests are the result of a collaborative effort by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division-Property Section, Braselton Police Department, Gainesville Police Department and Oakwood Police Department.
According to the investigation, Carlos Ernesto Lopez Jr., 19, of Gainesville, Jan Carlos Lopez, 22, of Oakwood, and Michael David Lopez, 32, of Gainesville, made up a group suspected of numerous entering auto and general theft cases, along with burglary and motor vehicle theft.
Each suspects’ RICO charge applies to offenses the trio committed between April and June of 2020.
The crimes occurred in the south Hall County area, in the Oakwood, Flowery Branch and Chestnut Mountain communities.
HCSO deputies made the first arrest in the case on June 3, when Michael Lopez was taken into custody for stealing the victim’s SUV earlier the same day from a residence in the 3,000 block of Gilleland Circle. The vehicle, worth more than $10,000, was recovered on the day of the crime. He has been charged with two counts of entering auto, criminal trespass and the RICO violation.
The HCSO warrants unit arrested the second suspect, Carlos Lopez Jr., on June 9 at his residence. Investigators obtained warrants for computer trespass and theft by taking in the same Gilliland Circle SUV theft that Michael Lopez is charged with. The trespass charge relates to Carlos Lopez Jr. deleting a program from a computer that was stolen in the crime. He is also charged with second-degree burglary, 10 counts of entering auto, criminal trespass and the RICO count.
The latest arrest in the case came on Tuesday, Aug. 18, when the warrants unit took Jan Lopez into custody at his residence. Jan Lopez is charged with nine counts of entering auto and the RICO violation.
All three suspects remained in the Hall County Jail on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The crimes remain under investigation by the HCSO and additional charges are possible.
The Gainesville, Braselton and Oakwood police departments have filed their own charges in the investigation.
