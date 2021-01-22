Three people were recently arrested following an undercover investigation into illegal prostitution-related activity at two South Hall County businesses.
On Thursday, Jan. 7, agents with the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad arrested Yuxia Zhang, 43, of Suwanee, at the business of Good Massage on Lanier Islands Parkway. Zhang is charged with keeping a place of prostitution and masturbation for hire. She was booked in at the Hall County Jail on the date of the arrest and released early Friday, Jan. 8, on $2,600 bond.
In a separate Jan. 7 case, also on Lanier Islands Parkway, agents arrested Baoyu Zheng, 54, of Duluth, at the business of Snow Massage. Zheng is charged with keeping a place of prostitution and masturbation for hire. She was released from the Hall County Jail on the evening of Jan. 7, after posting $2,600 bond.
Following the Zheng arrest, investigators obtained an arrest warrant on Monday, Jan. 11, for Yu Ying Chen, 26, of Suwanee. Chen is charged with keeping a place of prostitution for allowing her employee, Zheng, to conduct masturbation for hire at her (Chen’s) business, Snow Massage.
Deputies arrested Chen on Tuesday, Jan. 12. She posted $1,300 bond and was released from jail on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
All three cases remain under investigation by the MANS Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.