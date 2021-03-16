Three people were recently charged for drugs after they were found unconscious in a vehicle.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called to the Spout Springs Rd. location for a report of three men doing drugs and being unconscious. A needle and drug paraphernalia were in plain view in the vehicle.
Heroin and methamphetamine were found on the scene, along with a smoking pipe, a scale, a burnt spoon and burnt aluminum foil.
The following were arrested for possession of heroin:
•Ronald Eugene Ferguson, 37, 6439 Flat Rock Rd., Flowery Branch. Ferguson also faces a charge of possession of meth.
•Daniel Addr Gil, 37, 1132 Reece Dr., Hoschton.
•Matthew Angel Hernandez, 21, 5175 Daylily Dr., Braselton.
OTHER ARREST
Braselton police also recently arrested Marcus Lowry, 48, 1281 Cherokee Tr., Braselton, for a warrant.
Someone reported Lowry for walking out of a store with merchandise without paying for it.
He was arrested after officers learned he had a warrant. Jail staff found a stun gun on him.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•harassment on Archway Cir. where a woman reported a former co-worker contacted her, but she didn't want her to. After blocking her number, the co-worker reportedly contacted the woman's husband.
•burglary on Sparta Way where locks were missing on storage units. Boxes of clothing and a fan were missing from one of the units.
•damage to property on Golf Club Dr. where gates were damaged.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a gun that had been reported stolen was found in Florida.
•information on New Liberty Way where a woman reported her husband took their child. Officers confirmed the child was safe and the father and child were going to stay at a family member's house.
•speeding; reckless driving; fleeing or attempting to elude; failure to maintain lane; following too closely; and turning movements and required signal violation on I-85. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding, but the driver fled and performed several traffic violations during the pursuit. Officers terminated the pursuit in Commerce and the Georgia State Patrol ultimately stopped the vehicle. Officers found ecstasy in the vehicle.
•runaway on Bentwillow Way where a 15-year-old juvenile left without permission. She was ultimately returned to her parents.
•theft on Lakeshore Cir. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend took her dog. Officers later notified the woman that the dog was found and she could retrieve it in Marietta, but she refused to drive that far.
•hit and run and suspended registration on I-85 where a woman struck a vehicle, but the other driver didn't report it. The woman fled, but was ultimately stopped by officers and cited.
•hit and run on I-85 where a woman reported a truck side-swiped her vehicle and sped off.
•information on Old Winder Hwy. where a juvenile hostess said a man made her uncomfortable, repeatedly commenting on her eyes and attempting to reach out and touch her. He also reportedly made an inappropriate comment to her.
