Three people were recently arrested after Braselton officers found marijuana in a vehicle.
Braselton Police Department officers arrested: Sherrod Carter, 31, 517 Heather Ln., Lansing, Mich.; Charles Joasch, 32, (listed as 622 Rue Du Chardonnay, Braselton, unknown); and Chaz Carter, 35, 89 Mangum St. SW, Unit 316, Atlanta — possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
The three were stopped for driving 75-miles-per-hour in a 60-mph work zone and crossing a solid white line.
When a window on the vehicle was rolled down, the officer was "confronted with the smell of air freshener and marijuana. When asked when he last smoked marijuana in the vehicle, Carter said it was about midnight, but that he was in a legal state when he smoked it.
Officers searched the vehicle and found multiple bags of marijuana inside, along with a large amount of money, an apparent log of payments, a credit card scanner and gift cards. They also found cell phones and clear zip-top baggies.
OTHER ARREST
BPD officers also arrested:
•Jose Brandon Chavez Salinas, 24, 3041 Morris Ln., Lawrenceville — driving without a valid license. Salinas was stopped for light and license plate violations and arrested after officers learned he didn't have a license.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•loitering or prowling on Jackson Ave. where a woman was found passed out in someone's backyard. She said she didn't know how she got there. When asked if she took any narcotics, she said she only smokes marijuana. She said she didn't know if she was drugged or not. She was taken to the hospital.
•burglary on Legends Dr. where a woman reported someone entered her bedroom door from the patio during the night. The suspect fled on a golf cart when she yelled at them. She said her husband slept through the incident.
•harassment on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her ex-husband harasses her through text messages and phone calls and shows up at her house uninvited.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a woman said a fellow employee made her get into a vehicle, took her to a secluded place at their work, kept trying to kiss her and rubbed her head and shoulder area. She later filed a sexual harassment report at the business and the staffing company later fired her. According to the report, there wasn't enough evidence to take criminal charges out against the man.
•theft by taking up to $1,500 on Viper Ln. where someone took a garbage can.
•information on Riverwood Dr. where a couple reported a man said he was going to take their vehicle title and change it over to his name if they didn't pay him. He had reportedly paid their car title pawn off for them for about $1,200.
•theft by conversion over $1,500 on Ammons Falls Ct. where a man took $16,800 and didn't complete landscaping and concrete decking work. Officers also learned the man was on parole for racketeering. The suspect later agreed to finish the work.
•theft by taking over $500 on Haven Harbour Dr. where a couple reported a watch and cash were stolen from their belongings while they were at a spa.
•harassment on Hancock Pl. where a man reported his ex-wife harassed him via phone calls, texts and social media.
•battery and first degree cruelty to children on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman said two people attacked her in a parking lot, punching and kicking her. The incident reportedly occurred in front of a 4-year-old child.
