The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an airplane crash near Memorial Park Drive and Atlanta Highway.
Deputies responded to the area just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26.
Three people were killed in the crash, including Dan Delnoce, 44, of Gainesville; Courtney Flanders, 45, of Gainesville, and Matthew Delnoce, 39, of Ohio.
The HCSO is handling the ongoing death investigation. The bodies have been transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for Autopsy.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are working other aspects of the crash.
