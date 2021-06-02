Three people were killed in a wrong-way accident in Hall County over Memorial Day weekend.
The crash occurred on Sunday, May 30, on Hwy. 365. Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hall County Fire Services personnel were called to the nearly head-on two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:10 a.m. just south of Kubota Way.
Daney Nava, 27, of Lilburn, was driving her car south on the northbound inside lane of Hwy. 365 and hit a northbound 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport. The Patriot, driven by Kristen Nicole Mitchell, 23, of Cleveland, flipped on its side and caught fire.
Both drivers and the only passenger involved in the wreck, Darnell Fernando Fidencio, 8, also of Lilburn, died as a result of the collision. Fidencio was riding in the back seat of Nava’s car, a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta.
Following the initial collision, a northbound 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe C1500 struck debris in the roadway. No one in the Tahoe suffered injuries.
In addition to deputies and emergency services, Georgia DOT crews responded and closed the northbound side of Hwy. 365 for the preliminary investigation. Workers opened the lanes at approximately 4:30 a.m.
Anyone with additional information on the crash should contact Sgt. J. Morgan at 770-718-2383.
