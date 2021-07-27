An automobile accident on Hwy. 332 at Boone Rd. last week sent three people to the hospital with injuries.
According to the accident report, a man driving a truck said he was traveling along Hwy. 332 when an SUV pulled out in front of him, causing his vehicle to strike the drivers’ side of the other vehicle.
The drivers of both vehicles, as well as a passenger, sustained injuries and were transported to hospitals.
The driver of the SUV was bleeding with a laceration to her head, according to the report. She said she did not remember what happened during the accident, believing she was knocked out on impact. She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. A passenger in the SUV complained of chest pain and was transported to the same hospital.
The driver of the truck reported back and leg pain and was sent to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
Other incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office included:
•suspicious activity on Skelton Rd. where a person was reportedly doing doughnuts in a yard and making noise.
•agency assist on Hwy. 60 to single-vehicle accident with injuries. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
•suspicious activity on Sanctuary Dr. where a member of a neighborhood watch reported a van parked at a construction site after hours. The complainant said he asked one of the occupants of the van if he was working at the site, and the man said, “no.”
•damage to vehicle on Freedom Pkwy. where a woman said her husband smashed the rear window of their vehicle after she took the keys from him. She said the two had argued over use of the automobile.
•suspicious activity on Kirby Circle where a man constantly drag races within a subdivision, according to a complainant.
•dispute on Joshua Way where a woman said she was trying to leave a residence but her boyfriend wouldn’t give her the car seat for their child. The two were also involved in a separate incident, getting into an argument when the woman stopped at the residence to collect her belongings, according to a report.
•information on Freedom Pkwy. where juveniles were reportedly drinking at a pool and speeding through a neighborhood.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported having a panic attack after pulling up to her home and seeing two people walking in front of it. The woman, who said a similar incident occurred two years ago, requested a medical unit.
•agency assist on Ward Rd. to a residential fire where a disabled woman was inside the home. The woman reportedly refused to leave the smoke-filled residence until she had her oxygen. A deputy convinced the woman to leave the home, and she was later treated by emergency medical services.
•fraud on Towne Center Pkwy. where a man said someone used his company credit card to make $3,433 worth of eBay purchases.
•theft on Pepin Ct. where a man said someone took a window kit from a construction site. The man added that items are commonly stolen from the site and requested extra nighttime patrol.
•juvenile issue on Hwy. 124 where juveniles were reportedly riding golf carts on the highway.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone was reported to be living behind a business. A tent and air mattress were found at the location, but no one was seen in the area.
•juvenile issue on Lamar Ln. where a woman said her 10-year-old son tried to bite her after taking his phone from him. She said she slapped him away from her, and her son said he wanted to notify the police.
•theft on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a woman said the radio in her trunk had been taken after picking up her vehicle from a repair shop. The shop denied any responsibility for the missing radio, according to the incident report.
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 where a woman said a delivery driver left tire marks in her dirt driveway.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman said she heard someone trying to enter her front door. The woman’s son, however, said he did not hear anything. The woman later said she was having a seizure and was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services. The woman had initially contacted law enforcement saying she heard shots fired while dropping off a friend in Athens. She also said she believed someone was following her.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Sweetwater Ridge were a woman said she found her 87-year-old mother unresponsive on the floor.
•damage to vehicle on I-85 where a woman said scraps of metal hit her vehicle, causing damage to the brake line and draining the brake fluid.
•suspicious activity on Peachtree Rd. where a man, who was doing work for a property owner, said a woman emerged from the woods and began yelling at him. The woman said workers have been throwing trash on her property. The woman “appeared confused” and was said to have a history of bipolar disorder, according to the incident report.
•information on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman said she believes her neighbor has active warrants out on him and has observed him involved in drug transactions.
•suspicious activity on Boone Rd. where an orange bucket containing what was believed to be marijuana found was laying on the road.
•mental subject on Johnson Dr. where a woman, recently diagnosed with schizophrenia, said she’s heard DEA officers in her house and other law enforcement officers whispering outside her home. She also said others have been listening in on her.
•harassing communications on Country Ridge Dr. where a man said his ex-girlfriend continues to call him and leave voicemails.
•burglary on Michigan Circle where a storage container on a construction site was reportedly broken into and a three-inch suction pump was taken.
•noise complaint on Boulder Crest Rd. where gun shots were reported.
•welfare check on Hwy. 60 where a nurse said she was unable to contact a patient who had received some irregular lab results.
