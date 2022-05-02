Three people were recently transported to the hospital after a wreck in West Jackson.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to assist the Georgia State Patrol with the wreck, which occurred on Hwy. 60 at Hwy. 124 on April 22. According to the report, a tractor-trailer pulled out in front of a Dodge Ram, which struck the tractor-trailer. The Ram then rotated and struck a Hyundai Elantra.
Three people who had been traveling in the Elantra were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton for possible injuries or complaints.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in West Jackson included:
- dispute on Mandy Ln. where two family members had a verbal dispute and one of them wanted the other to leave the residence.
- custody dispute on Hwy. 332 where a woman reported her ex-husband didn't return their children to her.
- information on Hwy. 332 where deputies were called for a civil matter that had been settled when they arrived.
- dispute on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man and woman had a verbal argument. The man said the woman kicked him, but he refused EMS treatment.
- civil matter on Antrim Glen Dr. where a man and woman argued over a family heirloom.
- agency assist on Jackson Trail Rd. where deputies were called for a single-vehicle wreck.
- noise complaint on Davenport Rd. where someone complained about a band that was playing.
- information on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a man was bothering customers. Deputies made contact with a man who was homeless. They gave him a courtesy ride to a friend's house, but the man wasn't able to identify which house it was.
- possible overdose on New Cut Rd. where a woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. She had a pulse and was breathing.
- threats on Beccas Dr. where a juvenile made a comment on social media saying "I'm gonna f---ing kill this ginger b---h."
- dispute on Davenport Rd. where people argued about how vehicles were parked.
- theft by taking on Freedom Pkwy. where someone reported a stolen handgun.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 60 where a man reported brake rotors and pads were taken.
- agency assist on Skelton Rd. where deputies assisted with a wreck. The vehicle reportedly flipped and the driver was trapped inside, but had managed to get out of the vehicle when officers arrived. The driver and passenger were both checked by EMS.
- death investigation (non-murder) and warrant service on Viper Ln. where a woman died of a possible overdose. A man was also arrested for a warrant.
- possible overdose on Kiley Dr. where a man was given Narcan after a possible overdose. He regained consciousness and refused additional treatment.
- welfare check on Brannon Dr. where officers checked on a woman who had left her vehicle door open. She was OK.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a man said a rock damaged his vehicle.
- juvenile issue on Manor Lake Cir. where someone reported juveniles were driving a golf cart where they were prohibited from. They also reportedly used obscenities and showed a middle finger to a staff member.
- basic rules violation; duty to stop at scene of an accident; reckless driving; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 332 where a man was arrested after reportedly wrecking his vehicle into a ditch. The man left the scene, but was later found.
- civil matter on Viper Ln. where deputies stood by while a woman retrieved belongings.
- battery-family violence; cruelty to children-first degree and cruelty to children-third degree on Blind Brook Cir. where a man was arrested after reportedly slapping and pushing a juvenile. The Department of Family and Children Services was called.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 where an elderly woman was checked by EMS after someone reported she had fallen while walking in the road.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman was taken to the hospital after she was found in the middle of the road, complaining of arm pain.
- dispute on Skelton Rd. where neighbors had an ongoing dispute.
- theft by taking and deposit account fraud on Creekview Dr. where a woman reported $1,500 was taken from her accounts.
- dispute on Jefferson Ave. where neighbors argued over loud music.
- possession, manufacture, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana on Hwy. 124 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Deputies smelled marijuana in the vehicle and arrested the man after locating the substance.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol on I-85 where a woman was arrested following a field sobriety test.
- information on Jaxco Junction where deputies were contacted about an incident on the school bus.
- theft by taking and entering auto on Michigan Cir. where a man reported his wallet was taken from his vehicle.
- information on Jaxco Junction where a student reported an incident that occurred in the past.
- information on Joy Dr. where a woman received notifications that she had applied for various things including college admissions and car insurance.
