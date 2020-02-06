A recent accident in West Jackson resulted in injuries.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called Jan. 27 for the agency assist on Hwy. 53 at New Liberty Church Rd. for a three-vehicle wreck with injuries.
A Mazda CX-5 and Honda Civic were stopped on Hwy. 53 while cars were turning onto New Liberty Church Rd., according to the police report. A Ford Escape came up behind the vehicles and didn't stop, rear-ending the Honda Civic, which then struck the Mazda.
The driver of the Ford Escape was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Gainesville and the driver of the Mazda was picked up by a family member and taken to NGMC Braselton.
All three vehicles were towed.
The incident was turned over to the Georgia State Patrol.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•assist the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck on Hwy. 332.
•damage to property on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle was damaged while being transported to a business.
•theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 124 where someone stole two iPhones from a store.
•civil matter on Ednaville Rd. where a woman had legal questions about family property.
•suspicious activity on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where the owner of an auto shop reported a suspicious man, who said he works there. The man's truck also had catalytic converters and lawn equipment in it. Catalytic converters had previously been stolen from the auto shop.
•suspicious activity on Curk Roberts Rd. where someone reported a vehicle stopped on the roadway, sat there for a while and then drove off.
•information on Pheasant Run where a woman reported she lost her wallet or it was stolen at a supermarket.
•theft by deception and forgery on Ward Rd. where a woman bought a vehicle from a man, but he refused to sign the paperwork. He ultimately agreed to buy the vehicle back, but paid with counterfeit money.
•suspicious activity on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman reported someone used her daughter's Facebook photo on a fake account.
•damage to property on New Cut Rd. where a woman's vehicle got yellow paint on it. The paint had been on the road.
•information on Ednaville Pl. where a Department of Agriculture employee checked on the welfare of two horses.
•scam on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone called a woman and left a voicemail, indicating her Social Security Number had been compromised and she needed to speak with an officer.
•theft by taking on Skelton Rd. where a man said another man had taken his wallet.
•information on Jesse Cronic Rd. where officers got a man to move his tractor-trailer from the roadside.
•dispute on Wehunt Rd. where several people had a verbal argument over property retrieval.
•criminal trespass and theft by taking on East Jefferson St. where a juvenile took another student's phone and damaged it. The child's mother agreed to replace it.
•threats on Macy Ln. where a woman reported a man made threats to her about his estranged wife. He reportedly told the complainant, "Who knows, she might die tonight or tomorrow." The man has a temporary protection order and a history of violence, according to the complainant.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a woman confronted a man for sitting with his nephew, a player on the 12U boys basketball team, and asked him to move since sitting with the players isn't allowed. He reportedly got upset and called the woman a "b***h" multiple times. Officers told the man the parks and recreation department did not want him at any of the remaining games.
