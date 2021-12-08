Three vehicles were reportedly broken into on Pearl Industrial Ave. with expensive purses being stolen from two of the vehicles.
According to an incident report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, windows on all three cars were broken.
A woman’s purse, which cost an estimated $400 and included her bank cards, checks, driver’s license and approximately $100, was reportedly stolen from one of the vehicles. Another purse, reportedly worth $1,200 but containing no valuables, was taken from another vehicle.
No items were reportedly taken from the third vehicle.
•agency assist on I-85 to a reported four-vehicle accident with injuries. Braselton and Georgia State Patrol units, along with emergency medical services, were already on-scene prior to a deputy’s arrival.
•information on Wehunt Rd. where people were reportedly riding four-wheelers in the Antrim Glen subdivision.
•suspicious activity on Amaranth Trail where a teen said someone sent him child pornography links via a message on Discord.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 to a traffic accident where both drivers were reportedly sent to the hospital via ambulance.
•dispute on Popular Springs Rd. where a husband and wife got into a dispute, which included the husband swearing in front of his children, according to the incident report.
•mental subject on Rebecca St. where a woman was reportedly acting violently towards herself and her father before taking medication and going to sleep.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Reece Dr. where a man was suspected to have died due to a fentanyl overdose.
•battery where a woman went to the Braselton Police Department to report seeing welt marks on her daughter’s buttocks after bringing her home from daycare.
•entering automobile on Hunting Hills Dr. where a woman said several items, including her purse, wallet, credit cards and bank card, were taken from her unlocked vehicle. She said she received a notification that someone attempted to make a $937 purchase at a gas station, which was declined.
•suspicious activity on Wilbur Dr. where a woman said her internet line had been disconnected from the box outside of her home. She said her husband, who recently had a temporary protective order served against him, had previously cut the lines to her home’s alarm system.
•identity fraud on Simpleton Ct. where a woman said a bill had been opened in her name without her permission.
•agency assist on I-85 to a five-vehicle accident. The scene was handled by the Georgia State Patrol, according to the incident report.
•dispute on I-85 where a woman said a driver tailgated her, which led to the two making obscene gestures towards each other. The woman also said the other driver threw a plastic water bottle at her vehicle.
•noise complaint on Guy Maddox Rd. where loud music was reportedly played.
•dispute on Stoneview Dr. where a man was reportedly intoxicated and tore up his and his girlfriend’s house. The man admitted to throwing a chair, according to the incident report. The man’s girlfriend said he threw a flower pot and vacuum cleaner.
•burglary on Hwy. 53 where a lawnmower from a church storage building was reportedly stolen. The complainant said the lock to the building was cut.
•information on White St. where a complainant reported concerns about his family’s well-being. He alleged that his cousin’s husband beat her a couple of months ago and has threatened to kill her and a juvenile that resides at the residence. He said his adult daughter was groped on the back, neck and shoulders by the man as well. The complainant also said the man dragged items out of the house and set them on fire.
•battery on Hwy. 53 at Hoschton Park where a man said his friend hit him in the face and chest with his shoulder while walking off the field following a pickup soccer game. The man said he went to the doctor for headaches and dizziness.
•suicide threats on Old Collins Rd. where a juvenile reportedly grabbed several bottles of pills during an argument with her mother, ran upstairs and locked the door. The juvenile’s mother was able to enter the room before her daughter could take the pills, according to the incident report.
•dispute on Skelton Rd. where a woman said her boyfriend took her vehicle. The vehicle was reportedly returned prior to a deputy’s arrival.
•theft on Chatuge Dr. where heart medication was reportedly taken from a woman’s medicine cabinet. The woman said she suspects her neighbor’s daughter is responsible for the alleged theft.
•dispute on Shirley Ct. where a man reportedly returned to his home and began throwing and breaking things in the basement while intoxicated. The responding officer attempted to talk with the man, but he had already passed out, according to the incident report.
