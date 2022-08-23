A tractor was reportedly stolen after hours at the construction site of Legacy Knoll Middle School on Jaxco Junction.
According to an incident report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), an employee of a concrete company said the tractor was reportedly parked behind a locked gate.
The employee said all equipment was accounted for the previous evening and the tractor was found missing the following day.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a female driver said a man banged on her window as she waited in line at a pre-school. She said the man accused her of driving erratically.
•dispute on Conroe Ct. where a man said he questioned a group of juvenile males about being unaccompanied by an adult at a neighborhood pool. He said one of the teens, who claimed to be 18, reacted aggressively. The man said his nose was scratched, though he was unsure how the injury occurred.
•dispute on Tahoe Ct. where a woman said her husband threatened to kill her during a confrontation at her workplace.
•entering an automobile on Pearl Industrial Ave. where a man said he had video footage of a male attempting to enter a vehicle on his lot.
•information on Duck Rd. where a man said drivers of both a Mustang and a Camaro have been accelerating past his residence. He said he is worried about the safety of his grandchildren who play in his yard.
•information on Jaxco Junction where the parent of a student expressed concerns about postings to a social-messaging platform.
•information on Lamar Ln. where a woman and a garbage truck driver reportedly got into a dispute over his refusal to pick up her trash.
•juvenile issue on Kiley Dr. where a man and woman said that their daughter damaged her bedroom and threw objects.
•fraud on Hwy. 332 where a man said he received a $4,000 counterfeit check for construction work he performed.
•suspicious activity on Shirley Ct. where a man said someone parked a car in his yard all night. The man said a male later came out of a residence and moved the car to a cul-de-sac. The male told the responding deputy he was waiting for a friend.
•suspicious activity on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man said a driver tailgated his vehicle and shouted obscenities at him as he moved over to let him pass.
•harassing communications on Fern Ct. where a woman said her ex-husband is harassing her through Facebook Messenger. The woman said she has a temporary protective order against the man and that he turned himself in to the Jackson County Jail.
•abandoned vehicle on I-85 where an automobile was partially parked on the side of the interstate, forcing drivers to swerve around it. The vehicle was reportedly towed.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 where a woman was reportedly unresponsive and cold to the touch. Emergency medical services administered medical care to the woman before she was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•information on Brairwood Ct. where a child was reported missing. She was later found hiding in a box in the closet in her room.
•dispute on Gold Crest Dr. where a woman said her neighbor comes onto her property and “messes with things on it.” She said each time she catches him, he flees to his residence.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. at Sells Mill Park where a man said he found a hypodermic needle in the parking lot in front of the bathrooms.
•dispute on Ward Rd. where a man said his mother was sick with COVID, and a group of people would not leave the residence when asked.
•noise complaint on Ontario Ln. where a man said his neighbor was making too much noise on his back deck. He said the neighbor was playing music and talking loudly. The man’s neighbor told a deputy he “was not going to change his lifestyle for his neighbor that lived only 10 feet away from his residence.” He agreed to quiet down for the evening, however, according to the incident report.
