Traditions
Submitted

Traditions of Braselton recently incorporated a number of security cameras at key points throughout its 1,140-acre neighborhood. Monitored 24 hours a day, the cameras are designed to read license plates and have helped reduce crime by 70% in neighborhoods where they are employed, according to a press release. The measure was made to “future proof” the community to crime that may follow new growth in the area.

“The key to making people feel at home is to create a safe and secure environment,” said Bryan Allen, general manager of Traditions of Braselton. “Modern families want to live in a neighborhood where they believe the people and things they treasure most are protected. As Traditions has grown over the years, we’ve steadily enhanced our security.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.