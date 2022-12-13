Traditions of Braselton recently incorporated a number of security cameras at key points throughout its 1,140-acre neighborhood. Monitored 24 hours a day, the cameras are designed to read license plates and have helped reduce crime by 70% in neighborhoods where they are employed, according to a press release. The measure was made to “future proof” the community to crime that may follow new growth in the area.
“The key to making people feel at home is to create a safe and secure environment,” said Bryan Allen, general manager of Traditions of Braselton. “Modern families want to live in a neighborhood where they believe the people and things they treasure most are protected. As Traditions has grown over the years, we’ve steadily enhanced our security.
“We currently have an active Neighborhood Watch in place, and we employ several off-duty officers to patrol our streets. This area is experiencing extraordinary growth, and – sadly – crime can often follow. We seek to remain an oasis. By adding these Flock Safety license plate reading cameras to our current collection of standard security cameras, we hope to deter criminals from setting foot in our community. If they do, there’s a high likelihood that they’ll be caught and prosecuted for their actions. We are fully committed to protecting the people who call Traditions of Braselton ‘home.’”
Traditions of Braselton is located between two municipalities recognized for low crime rates. According to the press release, Braselton was designated the No. 1 Safest City in Georgia by the National Council for Home Safety and Security in 2021, and Jefferson was not far behind with its ranking of No. 5. Only 13 violent crimes and 216 property crimes between them were reported throughout 2020. Braselton’s property crime stats are five times lower than the state average, and Jefferson is at roughly half the state average.
