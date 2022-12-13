N2105P43003C.TIF

A South Carolina man was arrested on marijuana charges after a Braselton police officer reportedly pulled him over for speeding. Ten individually packaged plastic bags of marijuana were found in a metal water bottle inside the vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Kawamane Theron Lamar Dickinson, 32, 2261 Margaret Gray Dr., Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina, faces charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and an open container violation.

