A South Carolina man was arrested on marijuana charges after a Braselton police officer reportedly pulled him over for speeding. Ten individually packaged plastic bags of marijuana were found in a metal water bottle inside the vehicle, according to the arrest report.
Kawamane Theron Lamar Dickinson, 32, 2261 Margaret Gray Dr., Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina, faces charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and an open container violation.
The vehicle was searched after the officer reported an “extremely heavy” odor of marijuana coming from it.
Other recent arrests reported to Braselton Police include:
•Brandon Evans, 26, 245 Hollow Ridge Dr., Athens — loitering or prowling and obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer. Evans was arrested after reportedly resisting officers while being patted down for weapons at a Spout Springs Rd. grocery store. Officers had been called to the scene after Evans was reportedly told multiple times to leave the business.
•Scott David Talisman, 39, 3744 Old Plainview Rd., Flowery Branch — bench warrant (state court), failure to maintain lane and hands-free law violation. Talisman was arrested after an officer learned of a warrant for Talisman out of Hall County after pulling him over for reportedly failing to maintain his lane of travel.
Recent incidents reported to Braselton Police include:
•forgery on Gum Springs Church Rd. where someone reportedly forged three checks from a business account for a total of $14,100.
•theft on Cherry Dr. where a catalytic converter was reportedly stolen from a church van.
•traffic stop on I-85 where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.
•harassment on Hwy. 53 where a woman said a man, against whom she filed a restraining order, showed up at a pool tournament in which she was playing.
•harassment on Rushmore Circle where a woman said someone told her juvenile daughter to pay them $200 because they had a nude photo of her.
•traffic stop on Friendship Rd. where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving with no proof of insurance and driving unaccompanied on a learner’s permit.
•damage to property on Spout Springs Rd. where a man reportedly left drag marks across a parking lot with his trailer.
•traffic stop on I-85 where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), speeding, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.
•runaway on Hwy. 53 where a juvenile was detained after reportedly becoming combative with officers. Prior to encountering police, the juvenile reportedly went to a restaurant and told the staff he had no home and needed food. An officer reportedly spotted him as the juvenile rode away from the business on a bicycle. The juvenile was later released to his father.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.