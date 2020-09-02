A vehicle crashed into a building in Hoschton, but officers weren't immediately able to find the driver.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called to the Hwy. 53 location for the accident after a man found a truck crashed into a building.
Deputies said the truck had significant damage.
They contacted area hospitals, the vehicle owner's family and attempted to ping his phone, but were unsuccessful.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•suspicious activity on Durham Dr. where a woman reported a man came to her house, claiming to work for a pest control company. The man reportedly got upset when she told him to leave because they had "no solicitation" signs posted.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where officers were called for a stumbling woman in a parking lot. She may have taken too much of her medication and was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
•dispute on Taylor Dr. where a woman reported her ex-husband left their 6-year-old child alone for 20 minutes.
•criminal trespass on Braselton Farms Dr. where a couple argued and the woman said her husband broke a picture frame on a wall, pushed items off his desk and took some of her rings.
•suspicious activity on Pocket Rd. where a man was walking on the roadway.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where three people were given criminal trespass warnings after causing a disturbance over an order at a fast-food restaurant.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a man said he wanted another man out of the home because he hadn't contributed to the household.
•animal complaint on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported large goats were in the roadway. The goats' owner was letting them free range while treating for worms. The goats remained on the owner's property while deputies were on the scene.
•suspicious activity on Wehunt Rd. where someone reported speeding vehicles.
•criminal trespass on Arbor Trace where a teenager reportedly became upset that a family member shut off his phone and the teen allegedly punched a door.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a man said another vehicle damaged his vehicle while passing him.
•agency assist on Becca Dr. where a woman was taken to the hospital after a man found her on the floor.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a hit-and-run with injuries.
•burglary on Hwy. 53 where someone reported tools were stolen.
•terroristic threats and acts on Hwy. 332 where family members argued over a deceased family member's belongings. One of them allegedly threatened to come to the other's residence and kill them.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported a man who was walking asked her for a ride.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported a vehicle sat in a parking lot with its lights on for an hour. The driver had gotten into an argument with a family member and had left to calm down. She also had a suspended driver's license and there was no insurance on the vehicle. It was towed.
•harassing communications on Silk Tree Point where a woman said her estranged husband contacted her repeatedly despite being told to stop. He also contacted her employer.
•theft by taking on John Randolph Dr. where someone took a skid steer bucket.
•animal complaint on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a woman reported a goat was in her yard.
•motorist assist on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a vehicle drove off the road, but when the driver attempted to correct the vehicle, it swerved into the wood line causing "disabling damage."
