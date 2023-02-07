Braselton Police recently found a North Carolina truck driver dead inside a vehicle parked at a Hwy. 53 gas station.
Law enforcement identified the driver as Eddie Brown, 51, of Wallace, North Carolina.
Brown's boss alerted police after not hearing from Brown for an extended period. He notified an officer of Brown's phone location via phone tracker, which led to the discovery of Brown's truck at the Hwy. 53 location. The truck was reportedly still running, with a foul odor coming from the cab area. The officer reportedly knocked at the door, received no response and then saw Brown's body halfway on a bed inside the truck. After receiving permission from Brown's boss to enter the truck, an officer confirmed Brown was not breathing, and West Jackson Fire and Rescue confirmed his death.
Police reported no signs of foul play.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by Braselton Police include:
•domestic disturbance on Hwy. 124 where a man and woman argued inside a vehicle parked at a gas station. The woman reportedly refused to leave the car. The man said he believed she had taken his firearm. The woman told police she took the gun, fearing he would use it on her.
•simple battery on Davis St. where a restaurant employee reportedly kicked out several customers from the business after they directed racial slurs at him. One member of the group said the employee punched him and kicked him in the knee.
•burglary on Miravista Way where copper was reportedly stolen from a home construction site. A witness reportedly saw a male and female take the items from the site and place them in a truck.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where a woman said someone broke into her vehicle in December and stole a company cell phone.
•missing person on Mossy Oak where a woman said her son went on a run and did not return to take his anti-depressant medication.
•agency assist on Cypress Bluff Lane where a woman reportedly experienced chest pains.
•mental subject on Hwy. 211 where a man said unknown people were tracking him. The man reportedly acted abnormal and paranoid and admitted to using drugs the previous day.
•attempted traffic stop on I-85 South where a person on a motorcycle reportedly fled from an officer who attempted to pull him over for improper display of a tag. The motorcyclist reportedly accelerated to 130 mph and weaved in and out of traffic during the pursuit. The officer lost sight of him near mile marker 124, where the chase ended.
•attempted traffic stop on I-85 where a driver reportedly fled from an officer who pulled her over for speeding. According to the incident report, the driver initially stopped but sped off as the officer opened his door to approach the vehicle. The driver reportedly reached speeds of 125 mph during the pursuit. Other agencies received notification of the high-speed chase. At mile marker 147, the Commerce Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle with spikes but was unsuccessful. Commerce officers joined the pursuit, as did Banks County deputies, but the chase ended at mile marker 160 without the driver being apprehended.
•theft on Hwy. 211 where a man reportedly stole two boxes of trash bags from a store. An employee said a wallet was also missing, noting an empty wallet box in one of the aisles.
•juvenile complaint on Summerglen Trail where a woman said her son fought with her for taking his game and phone away.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported by Braselton Police include:
•Lester Bill Jackson, 25, 312 Knightsbridge Lane, Winder — loitering or prowling and shoplifting. Jackson was arrested after reportedly stealing two beers from a Hwy. 211 grocery store. He was confronted by store employees who retrieved the beers from him. Jackson reportedly called 911, claiming one of the employees touched his penis. Employees also called 911, notifying police of the reported beer theft.
•Samantha Zori Turner, 25, 156 Brockett Dr., Athens; Keyuntay Dwaine Caldwell, 25, 230 Suddeth St., Winterville — possession of a Schedule I or II substance. An officer arrested Turner and Caldwell after a controlled substance called "Dream Breath OG" and THC oil were reportedly discovered in Turner's vehicle. The officer also found a bag with marijuana and a metal grinder, according to the report. Turner was initially pulled over for a taillight violation. The officer reportedly searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana upon approaching it. Turner was also charged with taillight and taillight violations. Caldwell received additional charges of possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and possession of drug-related objects.
•Shannon Lee Hubbard, 53, 4413 Lake Forest Dr., Oakwood — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and open container violation. According to a police report, Hubbard was arrested after he almost drove over a sidewalk and failed a field sobriety test after being stopped.
