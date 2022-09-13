A man reportedly hot-wired and then stole a work truck from a Jackson Trail Rd. business recently.
Security footage shows the man break the window of a Ford F-350, which was parked along the side of the business, and then hot wire it before driving off, according to the incident report. The vehicle was reportedly locked and did not have the keys in it.
An employee of the business said he was off all weekend and noticed the vehicle missing and broken glass on the ground when he returned to work.
•suspicious activity on Michigan Circle/Burton Dr. where a young girl was seen walking out of a house under construction and getting into a van.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where multiple people reportedly got into a physical altercation with an intoxicated female who attempted to drive with an infant in the vehicle. The woman’s step-father reportedly took the keys from her and drove them to a residence. He denied that the dispute was physical.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 53 where a man said another driver crossed into his lane, struck his vehicle and continued towards Hwy. 124.
•suspicious activity on Cabin Dr. where a woman said that she suspected her ex-husband of drinking when he dropped their son off for tennis practice.
•suspicious activity on Muscogree Dr. where a man was reportedly walking around while possibly under the influence of a substance. The man spoke to a deputy coherently but said he was receiving assistance for mental health, according to the incident report. He, however, said he was not taking medications. He was given a ride to a gas station.
•overdue motorist on Pine Cove Ct. where a man said his girlfriend drove away from their residence with her daughter after being fired from her job and was unsure of where she went. A deputy told him an Apple air tag in the vehicle revealed that she was driving on I-285.
