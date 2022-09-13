N1705P50005C.TIF

A man reportedly hot-wired and then stole a work truck from a Jackson Trail Rd. business recently.

Security footage shows the man break the window of a Ford F-350, which was parked along the side of the business, and then hot wire it before driving off, according to the incident report. The vehicle was reportedly locked and did not have the keys in it.

