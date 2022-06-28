A man said his truck “spontaneously caught fire” while sitting in the backyard of a Duck Rd. address.
The vehicle had been sitting unattended for two weeks and then went up in flames, according to the man. The man told law enforcement he had no idea what caused the fire.
According to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) report, no interior pieces of fabric or plastic remained inside the truck while the metal pieces of the vehicle appeared to have sustained fire damage.
After a JCSO deputy finished the report, he was reportedly approached by another man who said this was the fifth or sixth “mysterious vehicle” to catch fire and be reported to insurance by the complainant. He told the deputy he wants the matter investigated as possible insurance fraud.
GUN PULLED IN DELIVERY INCIDENT
A man reportedly pointed a pistol at a resident on New Cut Rd. who was involved in an altercation with an Amazon driver. The resident claimed the driver damaged his lawn.
The man reportedly intervened on the driver’s behalf and then pulled a gun on the resident as the incident escalated. A deputy arrived on the scene and removed the firearm from the man.
The Amazon driver told the deputy that he got his truck stuck on some rocks along the embankment of the resident’s driveway when the man drove by, stopped and pulled him out. The driver said the resident then came out of the home, cursed at them and accused them of destroying his driveway and trying to leave.
During the altercation, the man said the resident told the driver, “I’ll cut your throat.” The man said the resident then opened the driver’s door, told the driver he wasn’t leaving and drew a knife. That’s when the man said he pulled his gun and told the resident to back off.
The resident admitted to putting his hand in his pocket but denied having the kind of knife the man described. Two witnesses interviewed said they did not see a knife or hear threats made.
The resident did not seek charges but wanted the driver to cover the damage to his lawn, which he estimated was $1,000.
OTHER INCIDENTS
•agency assist on Glen View Rd. where a woman with Alzheimer’s reportedly refused to leave her car to go indoors. Her daughter told the responding deputy that her mother was a threat to herself and others. The woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, according to the incident report.
•dispute on Arbor Trace where a man and an Amazon driver were reportedly arguing in the middle of the roadway after the man said she backed into his yard and ran over his lawn during a delivery. The driver, who said she didn’t know what the man was talking about, said the man parked his vehicle in front of her van to prevent her from leaving. The driver’s supervisor said the man could contact Amazon, which would send a representative to deal with the property damage.
•mental subject and simple battery on Gold Crest Dr. where two brothers reportedly got into a fight after one brother tried to calm the other down after he took a swing at their grandfather. The other brother, who’s autistic, had reportedly been drinking alcohol and caffeine all night and had to be cuffed and put into a patrol car for failing to cooperate with deputies. He was not arrested.
•agency assist on I-85 to a hit-and-run which sent a woman to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle who fled the scene was located by a deputy.
•agency assist on Golden Eagle Pkwy. to a possible domestic dispute.
•hit-and-run and following too closely on I-85 where a woman said a driver struck the rear of her car with their vehicle and continued driving.
•theft on Northern Oak Dr. where a man said a couple paid him with bad checks for work he completed. He said that two $8,000 checks were returned. The man said he is still owed $49,935 for the work.
•damage to property on Antrim Glen Rd. where a man said a FedEx driver drove into the garage door of his residence.
•agency assist on Jackson Trail Rd. where a motorcycle rider was reportedly injured after an accident with an SUV. The Georgia State Patrol arrived and took over the scene, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on Smith Circle where a woman with dementia reportedly attempted to leave her home.
•criminal trespass on Conroe St. where a woman said a female has texted her about the woman’s relationship with her husband. She said she also found a garbage bag full of the man’s clothes left on her driveway.
•entering an automobile on Chesley Ct. where a man said camping gear, which had been in his vehicle, was spilled out on his driveway. The man said some items had been taken.
•theft on Davenport Rd. where a woman said a man stole her .22 rifle and a 12-gauge shot gun over a month ago and has found additional items missing. She believes the man sold the items for drugs. She also said she hit the man with a drop cord after he got into an altercation with her partner.
•simple battery on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman was reportedly thrown from a vehicle by a man during a dispute. She said the man pulled her out of the vehicle, hit her with a closed fist and threw her to the ground. She reportedly had no marks or signs of injury and refused medical treatment. The woman said she wanted to press charges against the man, whom she said she’s been in a relationship with for six years. She said the man has told her multiple times that he “could make someone disappear.”
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a man was reportedly being loud and aggressive towards others at a supermarket. The man was later said to be asking employees at a fast food restaurant to drive him to North Carolina, and one employee reportedly agreed. He also reportedly received a verbal criminal trespass warning at a drug store. Additionally, an employee of an auto parts store said she encountered a man who “was not acting right.” She said the man was trying to fix a flat tire on his rental car to return to North Carolina. She said he was slightly aggressive towards employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.