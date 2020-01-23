Two people were recently arrested in separate incidents after fleeing from officers in Braselton.
The following were arrested:
•Brandon Lee Holcombe, 40 5005 Presley Dr., Flowery Branch — turning movement/signal violation; failure to maintain lane; open container violation; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; and no license on person. Officers attempted to stop Holcombe after seeing him turn without a signal and failing to maintain lane, jumping a median when navigated to the I-85 ramp off Hwy. 53. Holcombe continued traveling when officers tried to stop him, ultimately stopping at a convenience store off Hwy. 211. Officers smelled alcohol on the man and found an open beer can on the floor. Holcombe reportedly said he had been drinking, but only had a few sips. He consented to a field-sobriety test and officers said it didn't appear he was under the influence.
•Florian Rettenmeier, 26, 3380 Peachtree Rd. NE, Unit 1702, Atlanta — fleeing or attempting to elude and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. A Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy was attempting to stop Rettenmeier for failing to yield and Braselton Police Department officers assisted with the pursuit, setting up a rolling road block. Deputies arrested him and took him to the Jackson County Jail.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Miles Anthoni Guillet, 27, 6106 Tobey Ct., Springfield, Va. — possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute a schedule I, II controlled substance; and Elexis P. Chetram, 27, 120 Beach 19th 27C Far Rockaway, N.Y. — possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. The two were passengers in a vehicle stopped for speeding in a work zone. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and found the substance in bags that Guillet and Chetram had been holding. A grinder was also found in the car door. Officers placed them under arrest since they both resided out-of-state and there was no guarantee they'd return for their court dates. The driver was cited for speeding. Once at the jail, officers found a pill (possibly meth or ecstasy) in Guillet's headband.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a man attempted to drive a tractor-trailer that had a boot on it, causing damage to the vehicle tire and the boot.
•damage to vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle struck a Christmas tree that was in the road.
•possession of drug-related objects and headlight violation on Hwy. 124 where officers stopped a vehicle for the light violation and smelled marijuana inside. The driver said he'd previously smoked the substance. Officers found a water bottle inside the vehicle that was cut at the bottom, wet inside and had marijuana stuck to it. The driver was cited.
•tail light violation, open container violation, possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85. Officers stopped a vehicle for the light violation and said there was heavy cigarette smoke coming from the vehicle. The driver consented to a search and admitted there was a bag of marijuana in the vehicle. Officers also found additional marijuana, remnants of a marijuana brownie, a cup containing an alcoholic beverage that the driver said was old and a small, empty bottle of Crown Royal. Officers said the driver did not appear impaired, so he was cited and released.
•identity fraud on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where someone called a woman, claiming there was suspicious activity involving her Social Security Number (SSN). The caller asked for her last name and the last four digits of her SSN, before someone told her it was a scam.
•lost/found property on Hwy. 53 where someone lost a wallet.
•illegal dumping on Hwy. 124 where someone dumped trash and large items on a piece of property.
•theft by shoplifting on Spout Springs Rd. where someone stole dresses from a consignment shop. The suspect was caught on video.
•deposit account fraud on Grand Hickory Dr. where someone deposited a fake check for $60,000. An older woman came into the bank the next day and asked for two checks made out to two different companies. The Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office is reportedly involved.
•miscellaneous report on Hwy. 53 where officers checked on a juvenile, who'd gotten into an argument with her sister over her driving. The sister reportedly punched her in the mouth, so she hit her back. The juvenile ultimately went into a restaurant and waited for her mother to come pick her up.
•terroristic threats or acts on Silk Tree Pt. where a juvenile threatened another juvenile over social media. The suspect reportedly made comments like, "Ur f****d," "homicide, homicide, homicide, homicideeeee," "hahahahahaha I love this s**t, u know how crazy I am." The victim's mother also suspected the juvenile had "shot up" their vehicle. The juvenile was ultimately arrested and taken to Rutland Youth Detention Center.
•damage to property on I-85 where a semi-truck blew a tire and cut a line in the top layer of asphalt. The cut was approximately 100 yards long.
•tail light violation, possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Hwy. 53. Officers stopped a vehicle for a tail light violation and the driver consented to a vehicle search. Officers smelled marijuana and the driver admitted to having the substance. The driver was cited after officers found a pipe with marijuana inside it.
•information on Rivermoore Dr. where an elderly man with an extensive medical history was found dead.
•theft by taking on New Liberty Way where someone took $140 and a wedding ring from a residence while a family was away on vacation.
•damage to property on I-85 where a vehicle struck another and didn't stop. The driver also threw red cups out of the window.
•damage to property on I-85 where a vehicle struck a trash bag.
•simple battery on Quarry Falls Ct. where a couple argued over the feeding of their child. At one point, the man said he ripped a pair of the woman's jeans and the woman later hit him multiple times on his arm. But the woman said the man held her down on the bed.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported someone took her husband's cell phone after he set it down at a travel center.
•passing on the left; stop/yield sign violation; failure to maintain lane; turning movements/signal violation; reckless driving; and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer on Hwy. 53. Officers attempted to stop a driver after recognizing a woman with warrants in his vehicle. She also wasn't wearing a seat belt. The driver fled and nearly caused collisions with approaching vehicles. He reportedly ran stop signs, sped and improperly passed vehicles. Officers cancelled the pursuit, but planned to take out warrants.
